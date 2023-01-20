The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO