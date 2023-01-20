Read full article on original website
Rockets top Wolves, end 13-game losing streak
Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
Magic snap Celtics' 9-game winning streak in Jonathan Isaac's return
Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 home victory over the short-handed Boston Celtics on Monday night. Boston was within two points, 97-95, following a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 6:20 to...
Predators, Jets take recent surges into Central clash
The Winnipeg Jets look for their third straight victory when they visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. While the Jets are coming off a 5-3 win over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, the Predators won for the third time in their past four games with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29...
William Nylander's 4-point night powers Leafs over Isles
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night. John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers
The Detroit Red Wings are in danger of losing any realistic hope they can make a playoff run as the All-Star break approaches and will look to start a much-needed hot streak at home against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Wings have gone 1-3-1 since Jan. 14 and...
Flyers looking for more energy against Kings
After a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia Flyers play their final home game before the All-Star break on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Flyers looked flat early in their last game against the Winnipeg Jets as they fell behind 3-0 before rallying for three goals in what was ultimately a 5-3 setback on Sunday.
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
Wild chase offensive improvement against Lightning
After losing for the second time on their four-game road trip through the southern part of the Eastern Conference, the Minnesota Wild will try to improve even-strength play and hopefully get a little puck luck when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night's 5-2 loss...
Less than the West's best as Ducks, Coyotes meet
Trevor Zegras is playing his best hockey of the season for the Anaheim Ducks and that could spell bad news for the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at Tempe, Ariz. Zegras is riding an NHL career-high five-game point streak (five goals, four assists). He has scored seven goals in his past eight games to give him a team-leading 17 on the season.
Blues hope to get veterans back as Sabres visit
The St. Louis Blues hope to get winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Tarasenko has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a hand injury while Krug has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.
49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Green Bay fires Will Ryan as coach after 11th straight loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan on Tuesday, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.
Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets
Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said. And a dogfight it's been, as the two teams have gone toe-to-toe with...
