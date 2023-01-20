Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Pelicans: Zion Williamson’s recovery on track, re-evaluation in 2 weeks
The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday that a recent medical evaluation on All-Star forward Zion Williamson's injured right hamstring revealed that it is healing as expected.
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way
Clayton News Daily
Rockets top Wolves, end 13-game losing streak
Jalen Green scored 11 of his career-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing skid. After missing 10 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers in a loss at Minnesota...
Clayton News Daily
Magic snap Celtics' 9-game winning streak in Jonathan Isaac's return
Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 113-98 home victory over the short-handed Boston Celtics on Monday night. Boston was within two points, 97-95, following a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 6:20 to...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
Damian Lillard climbs 3-point ladder as Blazers roll over Spurs
Damian Lillard recorded 37 points and 12 assists and moved into seventh place on the all-time 3-pointers list while leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 147-127 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Lillard's seventh and final trey of the night was the 2,283rd of his...
Clayton News Daily
Streaking Sixers return home to battle Nets
The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Sixers just completed a five-game sweep on their road trip with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. Philadelphia...
Clayton News Daily
Heat eager for competitive clash with rival Celtics
The Miami Heat -- and particularly center Bam Adebayo -- are bracing for a visit from the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. "When the Celtics come in, we always try to make it a dogfight," Adebayo said. And a dogfight it's been, as the two teams have gone toe-to-toe with...
Clayton News Daily
Jazz pull away early, cruise to finish vs. Hornets
Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 120-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Markkanen came up big in the pivotal second quarter, scoring 11 points while the Jazz catapulted past the Hornets for good to even their record at 25-25.
Clayton News Daily
49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Clayton News Daily
Suns eager to keep finding groove vs. Hornets
There are several reasons for the Phoenix Suns to be stocked with newfound confidence. But taking it slow in that category is advised. "I don't want to get happy on the farm about all that stuff," coach Monty Williams said. "I think this group has to play together a bit more. It just takes time to get a team rhythm. Once we do, I think we can be pretty good."
Clayton News Daily
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
Clayton News Daily
Streaky Knicks aim to end slide in clash with Cavaliers
In the past month, the New York Knicks are living the life of an extremely streaky team. The Knicks enjoyed the highs of a captivating eight-game winning streak along with a four-game run. The Knicks also endured a five-game slide and take a four-game skid into Tuesday's visit from the...
Clayton News Daily
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting backcourt plus a third starter. Guards Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will join starting power forward Al Horford (low back stiffness) in street clothes in Miami. Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will also miss a second consecutive game.
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Amid change, Wizards set to face struggling Mavs
The Washington Wizards leave the comforts of the nation's capital to begin a five-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday already assured their roster will look different when they return. Currently sitting at 20-26, Washington figures to be one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA...
Clayton News Daily
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers
Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers meet again Tuesday amid the same old refrain: Better days are ahead. When the teams met in the first week of the season, the Clippers earned...
Clayton News Daily
Former West leader Pelicans face current No. 1 Nuggets
A little over a month ago, the New Orleans Pelicans had the best record in the Western Conference. Flash forward to late January and a six-week rough stretch has dropped them to fourth place, while the new No. 1 -- the surging Denver Nuggets -- are set to visit New Orleans on Tuesday.
Comments / 0