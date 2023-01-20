Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Flames blow 2 leads, still edge Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29...
Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team’s recent slow starts. He didn’t have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak.
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings. Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28...
Clayton News Daily
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories
Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Clayton News Daily
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games. Timo Meier and...
Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau’s return
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
Changes underway as slumping Sens, Isles meet
Ottawa coach D.J. Smith promised changes were coming after watching his Senators continue a month-long slump Saturday night. For New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the search for answers to what is ailing his team is already underway but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to complete. A pair of...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-20-5) AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (28-11-8) 7 PM | SCOTIABANK ARENA. With four games remaining until the NHL's All-Star Break, the New York Islanders are looking to bust out of a four-game winless streak and go into the break with some momentum. The Islanders are 0-2-2 in...
Clayton News Daily
Kris Letang returns, scores OT winner as Penguins top Panthers
Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers. Letang, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in...
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Clayton News Daily
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER NICK SHORE EJECTED IN SHL GAME FOR ABUSE OF AN OFFICIAL (VIDEO)
Former NHL forward Nick Shore found himself in some hot water over the weekend in the Swedish Hockey League as his team, HV71 took on Orebro HK. After failing to score on a partial break in the third period and knocking the net off its moorings, Shore was frustrated with himself and went to bang his stick on the boards. Instead of hitting the boards, Shore made contact with the leg of one of the officials. Even if it was an accident, it was uncalled for. The 30-year-old was then given a game misconduct for abuse of an official.
The Hockey News Podcast: What If Barry Trotz Returned to the Islanders?
Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss how the Canucks should move forward, a piece of speculation on if the Islanders should bring back Barry Trotz and more.
Nylander helps Maple Leafs beat slumping Islanders 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored and Justin Holl had two assists for Toronto, which is 3-0-1 in its last four and 6-2-1 in its last nine. Ilya Samsonov had 31 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Blues activate D Torey Krug, F Vladimir Tarasenko from IR
The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Blues placed Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after the forward underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per the team.
NHL
Islanders and Rangers Host Second Annual Alumni Classic
New York Hockey Legends hit the ice on Sunday afternoon for a charity scrimmage in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,500 at Northwell Health Ice Center. The New York Islanders capped off Alumni Weekend with an exhibition game against New York Rangers alumni on Sunday afternoon, presented by Northwell Health.
Sabres rookie Power scores in overtime in 3-2 win over Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie defenseman Owen Power scored his first goal of the season 56 seconds into overtime and 41-year-old Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 31 shots in his 700th career NHL appearance as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor...
