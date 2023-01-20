Read full article on original website
Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT
Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29...
Maple Leafs, Rangers meet on the heels of big victories
Reuniting William Nylander and John Tavares worked well on Monday and the Toronto Maple Leafs hope the success continues Wednesday night against the visiting New York Rangers. Nylander had two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- and the Maple Leafs opened a five-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games. Timo Meier and...
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It's been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how well the Oilers have fared against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home all-time, they appear in good position to accomplish that feat again when the teams meet Wednesday night. Following...
Changes underway as slumping Sens, Isles meet
Ottawa coach D.J. Smith promised changes were coming after watching his Senators continue a month-long slump Saturday night. For New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the search for answers to what is ailing his team is already underway but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to complete. A pair of...
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings. Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28...
Blues hope to get veterans back as Sabres visit
The St. Louis Blues hope to get winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug back in the lineup Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. Tarasenko has been sidelined since Dec. 31 with a hand injury while Krug has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since. Schutlz has five goals and 19 assists...
Blues activate D Torey Krug, F Vladimir Tarasenko from IR
The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Blues placed Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after the forward underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per the team.
Coyotes sign D Juuso Valimaki to one-year extension
The Arizona Coyotes agreed to a one-year contract extension Tuesday with defenseman Juuso Valimaki. Terms were not disclosed but multiple reports put the value of the deal at $1 million. "We are very pleased to sign Juuso to a one-year extension," general manager Bill Armstrong said in a release. "He...
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Pacers ride 7-game slide into matchup with Bulls
The sputtering Indiana Pacers will try to snap a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls, playing the second leg of a back-to-back set, visit Indianapolis. Chicago comes in riding a three-game winning streak after a 111-100 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the latest triumph. Zach LaVine added 20 points, and Nikola Vucevic amassed 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 111-100 on Monday night. Chicago stretched its winning streak to three games, matching a season high, while sending the Hawks...
