Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win
Clayton News Daily
Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT
Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday. Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season. Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29...
Clayton News Daily
Flames squander two leads before beating Jackets in OT
Andrew Mangiapane scored once and collected two assists, one of which came on Dillon Dube's overtime goal, as the host Calgary Flames claimed a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in a spirited clash Monday night. Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, who improved to...
Clayton News Daily
Penguins seek same effort, different result vs. Panthers
The Pittsburgh Penguins found their blueprint -- sort of -- and will be looking for more of the same Tuesday when the Florida Panthers visit. The Penguins, 4-2-2 in their past eight games, are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss on Sunday at New Jersey where nearly everything went right except the outcome. Pittsburgh controlled play and held the Devils at bay, including giving up just two shots in the second period.
Clayton News Daily
Changes underway as slumping Sens, Isles meet
Ottawa coach D.J. Smith promised changes were coming after watching his Senators continue a month-long slump Saturday night. For New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the search for answers to what is ailing his team is already underway but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to complete. A pair of...
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second
Clayton News Daily
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games. Timo Meier and...
Clayton News Daily
Three Rangers post three points each in win over Panthers
Mika Zibanejad scored twice and collected an assist, Adam Fox added a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers pulled away in the third period for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night. The Rangers bounced back from a home loss to the league-leading...
Clayton News Daily
Kris Letang returns, scores OT winner as Penguins top Panthers
Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers. Letang, who was activated from long-term injured reserve earlier in...
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings. Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28...
Clayton News Daily
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Clayton News Daily
Blues activate D Torey Krug, F Vladimir Tarasenko from IR
The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, the Blues placed Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve after the forward underwent a surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, per the team.
