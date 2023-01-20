ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

No. 23 Providence's home win streak on line vs. Butler

No. 23 Providence looks to head out for a two-game road trip on a winning note when it hosts Butler on Wednesday night. The Friars (15-5, 7-2 Big East) have won their first four conference home games this season, continuing that trend with a 75-64 triumph over DePaul on Saturday. Providence is 11-0 at home this season and has won 13 straight home games dating back to last season.
