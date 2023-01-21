Penn State isn't built to beat a team like Rutgers if it isn't hitting its shots from the outside. It's that simple. Rutgers was able to use its length defensively to impact Penn State's half court sets and deny Jalen Pickett the ball, but the Nittany Lions were still able to get some quality looks from beyond the arc. The shots were not falling inside of Jersey Mike's Arena on Monday night, though, and that left Penn State without much of a chance to score a Quadrant I victory that would have stood out on the NCAA Tournament resume.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO