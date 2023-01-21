ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Cold shooting dooms 'soft' Penn State in blowout loss to Rutgers

Penn State isn't built to beat a team like Rutgers if it isn't hitting its shots from the outside. It's that simple. Rutgers was able to use its length defensively to impact Penn State's half court sets and deny Jalen Pickett the ball, but the Nittany Lions were still able to get some quality looks from beyond the arc. The shots were not falling inside of Jersey Mike's Arena on Monday night, though, and that left Penn State without much of a chance to score a Quadrant I victory that would have stood out on the NCAA Tournament resume.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska

Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

