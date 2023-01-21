Upworthy Weekly podcast: Awful '80s toys, Gen X advice for Gen Z, young sports reporter
What are Alison and Tod talking about this week? A comedian shares the "awful" toys and pop culture kids in the '80s had to endure. A Gen Xer gives valuable life advice for Gen Z and a 10-year-old has an impressive interview with Raiders' star Devante Adams.
Plus, a woman gives out her "mystery" number to a guy at a bar.
