ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Upworthy Weekly podcast: Awful '80s toys, Gen X advice for Gen Z, young sports reporter

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxMUt_0kMAzIPa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUJXi_0kMAzIPa00

What are Alison and Tod talking about this week? A comedian shares the "awful" toys and pop culture kids in the '80s had to endure. A Gen Xer gives valuable life advice for Gen Z and a 10-year-old has an impressive interview with Raiders' star Devante Adams.

Plus, a woman gives out her "mystery" number to a guy at a bar.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .



Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Dad discovers hilarious 'hack' for watching sports without waking his baby

When a newborn comes in, parents have to make adaptations to their lives. And to be certain, it’s a whole lot more than just baby-proofing the house. Even once beloved hobbies might have to evolve. But where there’s creativity, there’s a way. Case and point—this brilliant dad hack for watching sports during naptime. Makenzie Waters, aka @makwaters on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her husband—clearly, a Cowboys fan, as indicated by his shorts—avidly watching a football game while Coop, their little one, stayed fast asleep.How was he able to pull it off? With oven mitts, of course.
Upworthy

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

This article originally appeared on 07.11.16 Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity). He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere. "My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."
Upworthy

Young celebrities are imagined decades into the future with AI technology

In only a short amount of time, AI-generated art has made a huge (and seemingly lasting) impact on our world. Whether that impact is entirely a positive one is up for debate, but it has undeniably pushed boundaries of what’s possible when it comes to blending creative imagination and advanced technology. Previously, photographer and lawyer Alper Yesiltas wowed us with hyperrealistic portraits of celebrities who passed away at a young age, exploring what they might look like “if nothing had happened.” He then took stars of a bygone era—like Greta Garbo and Charlie Chaplin—and placed them into our modern world for a series called “Thisness.”This time, Yesiltas imagines what certain younger icons might look like many years into the future. Decades, even. That’s right—Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more, with all the wrinkles that come with age. He calls this series “Young Age(d).”
Daily Beast

SNL Brilliantly Parodies ‘The White Lotus’ With ‘Black Lotus’

Between Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig and Chloe Fineman’s dead-on Jennifer Coolidge impression, a White Lotus parody seemed inevitable on this week’s Saturday Night Live. But the show really outdid itself with “The Black Lotus.”. The pre-taped sketch began with Tanya checking into the hotel and telling...
Upworthy

Fans of 'Everything Everywhere' are flipping out over Stephanie Hsu's leaked audition

There are a million reasons to love the film “Everything Everywhere, All At Once." It has comedy, drama, sci-fi and kung fu rolled into one compelling story. It literally has all the things. However, Stephanie Hsu’s iconic performance as the fabulously nihilistic Jobu Tupaki has got to be at the top of the list. Jobu Tupaki has all the inherent makings of a fan favorite—amazing outfits, attitude at a level 5,000, and some insanely cool fight moves. But while she is the antagonist, Jobu in many ways serves as the heart of the story, making it a challenging role to pull off. Well, Hsu knew exactly how to do it. And her audition tape proves it.
Upworthy

Hilarious guy shares the things from an 1980s childhood that were totally awful

Rosy retrospection is a cognitive bias that all humans share. It alters our perception of the past by making us feel that it was better than it actually was. While there’s nothing wrong with looking back at the past fondly, it also leads people to think that the future will be worse, leading to a bias known as declinism.We see these biases play out in the real world when politicians call for America to return to a perfect past that never happened. Or when older people criticize the younger generation for being lazy, entitled and weak.Chris Biggs, one-half of Ottawa, Canada’s Biggs & Barr show on Chez 106.1 is doing his part to remind people that the ‘80s weren’t that great in a series of viral TikTok posts. The comedian recently put out four videos about “things from an '80s childhood that were awful.”
Upworthy

People spent years trying to identify this '90s cartoon elf. The internet finally cracked it.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 14, 2022. It has since been updated. There are few things people online love more than a mystery. From helping identify mysterious figures to unraveling the most complicated of enigmas, internet sleuths jump at the chance to provide answers to seemingly unanswerable questions and have built a pretty good track record of doing so. However, there's one puzzle that left internet users stumped for years: the identity of a nondescript cartoon elf that made an appearance in a Canadian family's 1992 Christmas photo. Many lost sleep trying to place the bearded elf, including Emily Charette, whose dad captured the now-famous photo at their Ottawa home three decades ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

Parody of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is the ultimate introvert anthem

There are two kinds of people in this world—those who Google "nightlife" when they're exploring travel destinations and those with no desire to venture anywhere after 10:00 p.m. Nothing against those folks who enjoy spending after-bedtime hours in crowded nightclubs, but "nightlife" just sounds like torture to me. Even during my somewhat wild college days, whenever I'd go out dancing late at night with my friends, the little voice in my head would say, "You know you'd rather be curled up on your couch in your jammies right now." And it was right. I would have.While some introverts may genuinely look forward to a night on the town, I'd venture to guess most of us don't. By the end of the day, our social batteries are usually pretty tapped out, so a quiet evening with a movie or a book is almost always preferable to one that involves trying to make conversation over blaring music and strobe lights.
Upworthy

Upworthy

160K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy