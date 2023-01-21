ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

illinoisnewsroom.org

Plans for a CO2 pipeline in Illinois are on hold

CHAMPAIGN – Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois have been temporarily halted. Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with...
217 Today: New sensors to track workplace injuries raise privacy concerns

We remain under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in much of east central Illinois. Gun rights advocates have now filed four lawsuits over Illinois’ new law banning assault weapons. Plans to construct a CO2 pipeline through 13 Illinois counties have been...
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Live updates: Winter Storm Warning in Champaign County until 6pm

Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 24 and 25. This story will be updated with posts from Chambana Weather meteorologist Andrew Pritchard and the National Weather Service. Delays, closings and school remote days are being updated here.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

