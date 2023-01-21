ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

jsugamecocksports.com

Home Opener on Tap for Men's and Women's Tennis

JACKSONVILLE – After enduring some tight tests early in non-conference play, Jacksonville State men's and women's tennis will hold the home opener for the Spring 2023 season this Wednesday in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks will host Lee University (Tenn.) at the JSU Tennis Courts in matches starting at 1 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian hit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A powerful system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even severe weather to parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. TUESDAY: While the day starts dry with some sunshine, clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will reach the middle 50s before falling quickly into the 40s as rain settles in after sunset.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

