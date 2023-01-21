Read full article on original website
No. 2 Alabama puts perfect SEC record on the line vs. Mississippi St.
Through seven convincing Southeastern Conference wins, coach Nate Oats has watched his second-ranked Alabama squad take care of its business
Home Opener on Tap for Men's and Women's Tennis
JACKSONVILLE – After enduring some tight tests early in non-conference play, Jacksonville State men's and women's tennis will hold the home opener for the Spring 2023 season this Wednesday in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks will host Lee University (Tenn.) at the JSU Tennis Courts in matches starting at 1 p.m.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Mississippi State Lands FCS Transfer WR Freddie Roberson
Mississippi State added an FCS transfer to its wide receivers room Sunday.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
One teen is found and another one is still missing in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Ms ( WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe this morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home.. Harrell was found after he took shelter...
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
BNSF closing Amory underpass daily for one month; traffic allowed at certain times
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - BNSF Railway will temporarily close a section of Highway 278 in Amory beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The section of roadway is at the railroad underpass. It’ll be closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Feb. 25. Motorists should follow detour...
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store
Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store. Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting. On Jan. 16, 2023, at...
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
Heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A powerful system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even severe weather to parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. TUESDAY: While the day starts dry with some sunshine, clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will reach the middle 50s before falling quickly into the 40s as rain settles in after sunset.
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
Burglaries, Child Endangerment, False Pretenses, and Multiple Aggravated Assault on a LEO Arrests in Neshoba
DAVARIAN DEMONE MCDONALD, 18, Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JOHN PAUL MONCRIEF, 52, Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $0. KEIMONDRE AKEAL MOORE, 28, Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $3,000. MIRANDA MOORE, 28, of Kosciusko, False Pretense X 2, False Pretense, PPD. Bond $1,500 X 2, $2,000. JONATHAN MYERS,...
