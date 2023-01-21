Read full article on original website
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
All classes, activities and work at the University Park campus are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Susquehanna Township boys win first game of season in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
The Susquehanna Township boys basketball team won its first game of the season Tuesday night, getting 17 points from Alfonso Burnett en route to a 43-40 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs. The victory was significant on two other fronts. It broke a Hanna losing streak dating back...
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
New independent pharmacy opens on busy central Pa. road
A new independent pharmacy has opened in Cumberland County. Camp Hill Pharmacy has opened at 4401 Carlisle Pike, Suite H, in Hampden Township.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 24, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Keon Dockens, Central Dauphin – Dockens poured in 23 points, leading the Rams to a victory over CD East.
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
All eyes pointing toward college wrestling’s 1 vs. 2 showdown Friday between Penn State and Iowa
One of the many things that will make Friday’s Big Ten wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa before a Jordan Center sellout crowd of about 16,000 people are the number of toss-up bouts, to say nothing of the number of tosses that might come with them.
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Penn State 2023 early look: Replacing Joey Porter Jr. is a tall task but the corner room will be feisty again
As cornerback rooms go, few were better than Penn State’s in 2002. The Nittany Lions’ top four combined for 43 pass breakups, six interceptions, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The play of the PSU corners was a major reason James Franklin’s team...
Jewelry store closes at Dauphin County mall
Another retailer has closed at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township. This time it’s one of the mall’s jewelry stores.
State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey adds two more college offers
The offers continue to pile up for State College’s D’Antae Sheffey. The freshman running back said Monday that he added Cincinnati and Kent State to his list. He also claims offers from Pitt, Virginia Tech, Toledo and Syracuse. The 6-foot, 190-pound freshman running back led the Mid-Penn in...
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Woman in critical condition following pedestrian crash in Harrisburg: police
Update 10:20 p.m.: Police say the woman has died. A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
After 35 years, police ID woman killed in fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
Forensic genealogy testing helped investigators finally identify a 26-year-old woman as the second victim in a 1987 double-fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, authorities said. Linda J. McClure, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed Oct. 22, 1987, while traveling east near mile marker 119.4 in...
