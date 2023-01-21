Jacksonville cops on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect in the cold-blooded murder of a Microsoft executive last year — but noted they do not believe he acted alone. Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with second-degree murder and other raps for the February shooting death of Jared Bridegan in front of his 2-year-old daughter. The department did not take questions Wednesday and declined to specify a motive or if there was any personal connection between Tenon and Bridegan. Although officials said Tenon did not act alone they also refused to say if they had any information linking him to...

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO