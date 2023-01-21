Don’t expect boasts of “We’re No. 1” from the White House or Wilmington, but that doesn’t diminish the singular, ah, achievement. Both Bidens have earned their brushes with infamy. Courtesy of Fox News, here’s a headline for the ages: “Biden, Hunter make presidential history as first father-son duo under separate investigations.” The president paid his dues with his serially reckless handling of classified information, with the added bonus that the gentle probe of him inadvertently draws a comparison to how roughly Donald Trump is being treated by the same Department of Justice. When it came to the supposedly secret documents Biden had...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO