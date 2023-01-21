Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
'You don't need an AR-15': A look at some of Biden's most inaccurate remarks about firearms and 2A supporters
Joe Biden's tenure in the White House has been marked by a consistent tone surrounding the Second Amendment and firearms, a tone he used even before he became president.
JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden is starting to look like the smart one
Fox News host Jesse Watters called out President Joe Biden's multiple classified documents mishaps on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Biden's immigration crisis: Time for president, new Congress to find lasting, bipartisan solution
67% of Americans think Biden’s executive orders have encouraged illegal immigration, and 57% think they have increased the flow of drugs and crime into the U.S.
Biden to Democratic leaders: 'I'm tired of this trickle-down economics'
President Biden said he was tired of trickle-down economics during his first meeting with Democratic congressional leaders
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks says he's confident Pence handled documents in "proper way"
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana, told CBS News on Tuesday that the discovery of documents marked as classified at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence does not change his view of his fellow Indiana Republican. "I know no man with higher integrity than Mike Pence. And I'm sure that he handled all of this in the proper way," Banks said.
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.It’s a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country meets Biden’s ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.Relying on tax credits and rebates made the climate legislation — it was approved in August with only Democratic votes — more politically palatable than regulations that force wholesale changes in polluting industries.But it also means the administration’s...
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
Warren: Republicans threatening to ‘wreck’ economy in debt ceiling battle to protect wealthy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Monday took a jab at Republicans in the ongoing debt ceiling fight, accusing the party of trying to “wreck the economy” to protect wealthy taxpayers. “If this were really about the national debt, then there are plenty of places we could go to stitch up loopholes, like no more of…
Republicans Are Holding the U.S. Hostage and Biden Is to Blame | Opinion
It's only been a little over two weeks since the GOP took official control of the House of Representatives by electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaker on the 15th ballot. Yet somehow the United States has already plunged itself into a crisis over the so-called "debt ceiling"—the statutory limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay its obligations, which was technically breached Thursday.
Classified docs scandal is unboxing the Biden family business
Don’t expect boasts of “We’re No. 1” from the White House or Wilmington, but that doesn’t diminish the singular, ah, achievement. Both Bidens have earned their brushes with infamy. Courtesy of Fox News, here’s a headline for the ages: “Biden, Hunter make presidential history as first father-son duo under separate investigations.” The president paid his dues with his serially reckless handling of classified information, with the added bonus that the gentle probe of him inadvertently draws a comparison to how roughly Donald Trump is being treated by the same Department of Justice. When it came to the supposedly secret documents Biden had...
Biden's connections to Chinese money under scrutiny
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is under investigation for holding on to classified documents from his time in the Obama administration, but now lawmakers have a new question: did Chinese money influence Biden’s policies?. The question arose when news broke that some of the classified documents...
Biden says he won’t let GOP ‘wreck’ the economy in meeting with Dem leaders
President Biden on Tuesday said he won’t let Republicans wreck the U.S. economy in his first meeting with Democratic congressional leaders in the new Congress. “I love their 30 percent sales tax,” Biden said. “We want to talk a lot about that, but, look, I have no intention of letting the Republicans wreck our economy,…
Documents marked classified found at Pence's Indiana home, lawyer says
Washington — A "small number" of documents with classified markings were discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home and turned over to the FBI, his lawyer told the National Archives and Records Administration. In a letter dated Jan. 18, attorney Greg Jacob told an official...
Lawsuit seeks FBI records on censoring Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories
WASHINGTON — A watchdog group said Tuesday it is suing to get FBI files that could shed light on the suppression of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoops that link President Biden to his family’s foreign business deals. Judicial Watch, which filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in DC federal court, noted cryptic messages between Twitter executives and the FBI around the time of the pre-election censorship. “San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan ‘[sent] 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter,’ the evening before the release of...
