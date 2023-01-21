Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO