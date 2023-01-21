Read full article on original website
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
Governor’s property tax package seen by lawmakers
HELENA – One week before Gov. Greg Gianforte was scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Montana Legislature, a panel of lawmakers tabled and then revived one of the flagship bills in his tax package, which would spend a quarter of the state’s nearly $2 billion surplus on property tax relief for homeowners.
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, testifies in favor of Senate Bill 154 in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group...
Gianforte seeks $2.6M to defend laws against court challenges
State agencies have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending laws passed by the 2021 Legislature in court. Gov. Greg Gianforte wants an additional $2.6 million to bolster the Montana Department of Justice’s legal defense. The request is for $1.3 million dollars in new funding for the department’s legal...
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
Montana 'won’t undermine' taxpayer returns with ESG investments, governor says
(The Center Square) – Montana will no longer allow state funds to go towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Joining the Montana Board of Investments in his announcement, Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently his administration is committed to getting returns on $26 billion in investments of the state’s financial assets, but it "will not advance a political agenda."
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
DOJ Calls for collaborative effort to rid communities of fentanyl
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the biggest issues sweeping across the nation right now…. Fentanyl. Right here in Montana we are seeing the Fentanyl issue showing its deadly head as the DOJ put out an alert saying since January 11, there have been 24 opioid overdoses reported across the state that have resulted in 5 deaths.
A bill to renew MMIP Task Force funding advances
A bill to renew funding for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Friday. In Montana, 26% of missing persons cases are indigenous people, despite only being 7% of the total population. Representative Tyson Running Wolf, from Browning, is the...
Food safety expert says Montana’s ‘Food Freedom’ law puts public in danger
Like taking a new car in for repairs while it is still under warranty, the Montana Local Food Choice Act of 2021 will be getting renewed attention during the 2023 legislative session in Helena. But the 2023 Senate Bill 202 at this point does little more than prohibit local boards from getting involved in the issue.
Flags to be flown half-staff in Montana out of respect for Monterey Park shooting victims
HELENA, Mont. - Out of respect of the victims of the Monterey Park, California shooting, Gov. Greg Gianforte is ordering all flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Thursday, Jan. 26. The proclamation is in in accordance with President Joe Biden's orders, according to a release from the governor's...
Red or Green?
Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
Montana Issues Startling Fentanyl Warning After 8 Overdose Deaths
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation issued a statewide warning on Tuesday after eight people recently died of an overdose of fentanyl in 10 Montana counties. KGVO News spoke to Bryan Lockerby, Administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation at the...
Native Americans Moving Off the Rez Face Discrimination in MT
Native Americans in Montana face a slew of challenges to finding housing off reservations - including discrimination. A tight housing market in the state and across the country presents its own problems for finding an affordable place to live. But Les Left Hand, program director for All Nation Youth Partner...
