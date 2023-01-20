Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
NPR
R.I. girl asks police to run a DNA test on a cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A girl in Rhode Island sent a package of cookie and carrot remains to the local police. She wants authorities to investigate Santa Claus. In a handwritten letter, the young detective requested a DNA test on the samples to prove the existence of Santa Claus. The Cumberland Police Department agreed to take up this request and promised to do their best. Although, was this really a crime? It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The latest on the Monterey Park mass shooting
We're going to begin tonight in Monterey Park, Calif. Authorities say that last night, a man opened fire at a popular dance hall, killing 10 people and wounding others. The shooting took place after a Lunar New Year celebration, a time that's usually marked by joy and fun. Instead, the predominantly Asian city, which is just outside of Los Angeles, is in mourning tonight. The shooting is still being investigated, and NPR's Mandalit del Barco is there and is with us on the line now to tell us more. Mandalit, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
NPR
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Monterey Park community is relieved shooter is no longer a threat, Rep. Chu says
Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire at a dance studio and killed 10 people. This happened in Monterey Park, Calif., where many people were celebrating the Lunar New Year. Many victims were older. And authorities say the suspected gunman was 72. He apparently shot himself hours later. A Martínez spoke with Representative Judy Chu, who represents Monterey Park and is the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.
NPR
Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News goes to trial
With Rupert Murdoch being questioned under oath, Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News has hit a critical juncture: Both sides are gearing up for a trial. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Media magnate Rupert Murdoch answered questions under oath for hours this week. Those doing the questioning were...
NPR
Gatherings across the world kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend
While the U.S. is still processing the shooting at the Chinese dance studio outside of Los Angeles, all over the world, people gathered to kick off Lunar New Year celebrations. (SOUNDBITE OF DRUMS BEATING) SHAPIRO: From London to Shanghai, more than a billion people all around the world celebrated the...
NPR
As protests continue in Peru, no clear solution emerges
Protesters and police continue to clash in cities around Peru as anti-government demonstrators step up their demands for the current president to resign. Yesterday, officers in Lima raided a university where protesters had taken refuge, arresting hundreds. Police stations were attacked in several cities in the country, and authorities closed the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu after train service to the site was damaged. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, there doesn't seem to be a quick solution in the works to end the unrest.
NPR
Additional classified documents are found at Biden's Delaware home
We have Richard Painter back on the program to discuss the latest classified documents found at Biden's home. He was the top White House ethics official in the administration of former President George W. Bush. And he ran as a Democrat last year in a U.S. House race in Minnesota. Good morning.
NPR
Sold an American Dream, these workers from India wound up living a nightmare
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. As climate change generates more catastrophic weather events, helping communities rebuild after floods, tornadoes and hurricanes has become a big business. There are firms that specialize in the work and thousands of workers, many of them immigrants, who move from one disaster to the next, getting temporary employment and sometimes being exploited by unscrupulous contractors. Our guest today, Saket Soni, tells the story of hundreds of welders and pipefitters who were recruited from India to come to the Gulf Coast to repair oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and found themselves trapped in a nightmare. After paying a small fortune, expecting they'd get good wages and a green card to bring their families to America, they found themselves living in a squalid work camp surrounded by barbed wire.
NPR
Melting ice is forcing polar bears on land. Polar bear patrols can help
As climate change warms up the planet, polar bears are pushed closer to human habitats, leading to dangerous interactions. Polar bear patrol programs help protect both the bears and humans. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. One consequence of climate change and a warming planet - polar bears are spending more time on...
NPR
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course
The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
NPR
Understanding the rise of people of color in Republican Party ranks
Byron Donalds of Florida, Michigan's John James, Tony Gonzales from Texas - all House Republicans who featured prominently in the tortured process to elect their speaker and all people of color. Politico calls it the rise of the POC Republican. Brakkton Booker is national political correspondent for Politico, and he joins us now. Thank you for being here, Brakkton.
NPR
Nikole Hannah-Jones on turning 'The 1619 Project' into a docuseries
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about her new docuseries, The 1619 Project, which is based on the journalism project of the same name. Four years ago, then New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones pitched the idea of a project, starting with a special issue of the Times magazine, to reexamine the impact of chattel slavery on American life and culture timed to coincide with the 400-year anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the British colony of Virginia in August 1619. It would be called "The 1619 Project," and the special issue was a hit. Copies of the newspaper sold out, as did reprint after reprint. Parents squirreled away copies to save for their children. Teachers clamored for materials to use in class, and Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize. And then came the backlash - fury from historians to politicians.
NPR
President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend
One of President Biden's closest advisers is stepping back. Ron Klain has been a Biden strategist for many years. He's expected to leave his job as chief of staff next month, although the exact timing is uncertain. NPR has confirmed the president has selected a replacement - Jeff Zients, the former COVID response coordinator. The many challenges that Zients will face include an investigation of the president's handling of classified documents. The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home on Friday.
NPR
Each story in 'The Faraway World' features characters searching for something more
Patricia Engel's new short story collection delves into the question of what if? It's called "The Faraway World," and each story features characters searching for something more in their lives. These are gritty, yet hopeful stories about the human condition, told largely through characters that are part of the Latin American diaspora. Engel says she wrote these 10 stories one by one over the last decade.
NPR
What it's like to spend a winter in the trenches, according to Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers in the country's northeast describe winter living conditions in their trenches, in advance of a possible springtime Russian offensive. In the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, Ukrainian troops are standing out in the cold. They're preparing fortifications and trying to stay warm while bracing for a possible renewed Russian military offensive. The top commander in the area, Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk, gave us a tour of the living conditions his troops are enduring as they prepare for more fighting. NPR's Tim Mak has more.
Comments / 0