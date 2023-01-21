ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Guardian Newspaper Podcast About Historical Slavery Links Hit By Race Complaint From Award-Winning Producer

EXCLUSIVE: The Guardian’s plan to produce a podcast about its historical slave trade links has been the subject of a race complaint from an award-winning audio producer who worked on the series. The British newspaper has been assembling a major editorial project about its founder John Edward Taylor and his connections to transatlantic slavery. At the heart of the work is a podcast, which is due to be published in the coming months. Deadline can reveal that three producers raised their concerns in writing to managers last year after working on the show. The trio accused The Guardian of “institutional racism, editorial...

