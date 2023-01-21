Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
Overwatch 2 players have crafted a ‘definitive’ Ultimate tier list and it’s hard to argue
Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are meant to be feared, designed to be the most powerful tools on the battlefield, striking fear into every opponent. And then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, some are undeniably awful. There’s a clear disparity between some of the ultimates, and the community has had its say which reigns supreme.
Overwatch fan gives Symmetra’s base skin a touch-up and it changes the character feeling entirely
When the Overwatch 2 community isn’t complaining about the Sojourn and Mercy combo, they can be incredibly creative—particularly when it comes to creating new skins and cosmetics for their favorite heroes. One Overwatch 2 player brought their latest Symmetra idea to the table on Jan. 23, and a...
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?
One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think
It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro. However, there seems to be a slim...
Kiriko’s healing got nerfed in Overwatch 2’s latest patch, but how much does it really change?
Overwatch 2 has just seen one of the biggest changes in the meta yet, and a few of the heavy hitters have been shoved off their pedestals. Heroes like Roadhog, Orisa, Sojourn, and Kiriko were the focus of the update, and some changes have been more impactful than others. Kiriko’s...
Overwatch 2 shuts down in China, leaving OWL teams in limbo
Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles have officially been taken offline in China after a failed contract extension with NetEase, leaving Overwatch League teams based there in limbo now that the game is unplayable in the country. Most fans were made aware of the situation after the Chengdu Hunters posted...
These custom-made trading cards featuring Pokémon as Overwatch 2 heroes are the coolest and cutest thing you’ll see all week
The gaming community is full of some incredibly talented artists, and it’s always a treat when two different IPs cross over to create something entirely new and awesome. It’s happened again. A Reddit user by the name of Kqthryn recently posted a unique Pokémon card haul on the...
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect
VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2
On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
Overwatch’s 2023 World Cup will feature 36 teams, online qualifiers played across 3 regions
The Overwatch World Cup is returning later this year for the first time since 2019, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the format for the online qualifiers for the main event. The full tournament will include 36 teams from three regions across the world, with the eligible countries and regions “selected...
Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps
Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 full patch notes and updates
As Overwatch 2’s second competitive season comes to a close, the developers have released a small balance patch that goes into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1pm CT. This patch focuses on smaller tweaks to a few heroes and specific mechanics that have been receiving complaints from the game’s player base. Roadhog, Sojourn, and Kiriko are the main targets for this small update.
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
Blue card in MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Dominus cycle doubles Proliferate triggers
The second week of spoilers for Magic: The Gathering’s next set Phyrexia: All Will Be One rounded out the Dominus cycle of legendary creatures with the Blue one, Wizards of the Coast announced today. The Dominus cycle is five Mythic Rare legendary creatures with an activated ability that puts...
Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
Riot expects major leak of League, TFT experimental features following cyber attack
One of the largest gaming companies in the world has been hacked, and unreleased game features could become public as a result. Riot Games posted an update today regarding the social engineering attack that compromised the source code of several of its flagship titles. The source code, which acts as the foundation for for League of Legends, TFT, and an anti-cheat was hacked.
Ultimate guide to CS:GO’s ranked: All ranks and how CS:GO ranking works
Whether you’re swimming with the silvers or gliding with the global elites, Counter-Strike’s ranking system is a great way to gauge your skill in competitive matchmaking. CS:GO’s ranks range from the noobs to the elite. But no matter where you are on the ladder, investing time into getting better at the game and improving will almost always lead to a more worthwhile experience.
