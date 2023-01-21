ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?

One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League

Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
Overwatch 2 shuts down in China, leaving OWL teams in limbo

Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles have officially been taken offline in China after a failed contract extension with NetEase, leaving Overwatch League teams based there in limbo now that the game is unplayable in the country. Most fans were made aware of the situation after the Chengdu Hunters posted...
VCT team skins are reportedly coming but may not be what fans expect

VALORANT Champions Tour partnered teams will be receiving weapon skins but they’ll most likely be variant based, according to well-known data miner ValorLeaks. ValorLeaks claims that partnered team skins are in fact coming. There was talk of team skins back when the league was first revealed by Riot Games last year. Since then, there has been no official confirmation from Riot but leaks suggest they are going to be included. Other major esports like Call of Duty, Halo, and Overwatch all include team-based skins for the orgs or franchises that are signed as the “main” or “partnered” teams for the respective titles.
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2

On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
Roadhog’s Jan. 24 changes are actually a huge buff on these Overwatch 2 maps

Overwatch 2’s newest patch has thrown a spanner in the works in regards to the title’s current metagame, with characters you’d expect to see in almost every lobby like Kiriko and Sojourn nerfed quite heavily—but not every change is bad news. Roadhog has been notorious for...
Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 full patch notes and updates

As Overwatch 2’s second competitive season comes to a close, the developers have released a small balance patch that goes into effect on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1pm CT. This patch focuses on smaller tweaks to a few heroes and specific mechanics that have been receiving complaints from the game’s player base. Roadhog, Sojourn, and Kiriko are the main targets for this small update.
Riot expects major leak of League, TFT experimental features following cyber attack

One of the largest gaming companies in the world has been hacked, and unreleased game features could become public as a result. Riot Games posted an update today regarding the social engineering attack that compromised the source code of several of its flagship titles. The source code, which acts as the foundation for for League of Legends, TFT, and an anti-cheat was hacked.
Ultimate guide to CS:GO’s ranked: All ranks and how CS:GO ranking works

Whether you’re swimming with the silvers or gliding with the global elites, Counter-Strike’s ranking system is a great way to gauge your skill in competitive matchmaking. CS:GO’s ranks range from the noobs to the elite. But no matter where you are on the ladder, investing time into getting better at the game and improving will almost always lead to a more worthwhile experience.

