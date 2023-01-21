Read full article on original website
Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail
Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
Nisha’s absurd pub win rate proves he’s the most in-form Dota 2 pro right now
Michał “Nisha” Jankowski is, without a doubt, the most in-form pro Dota 2 player right now. The carry-turned-mid lane star had an excellent run with Team Secret between 2018 and 2022, but he’s been on another level since signing with Team Liquid after TI11. Not only...
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT
A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
1XBet declares bankruptcy, leaving multiple top Dota 2 and soccer teams in the dust
1xBet, a Russian bookmaker tied to many esports organizations, was declared bankrupt by the Dutch Supreme Court in the Netherlands. The bookmaker has been accused of not honoring winnings, slowing down or preventing withdrawals, and misuse of funds on excessive advertising whilst struggling to make ends meet. While 1xBet had...
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2
On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
Riot expects major leak of League, TFT experimental features following cyber attack
One of the largest gaming companies in the world has been hacked, and unreleased game features could become public as a result. Riot Games posted an update today regarding the social engineering attack that compromised the source code of several of its flagship titles. The source code, which acts as the foundation for for League of Legends, TFT, and an anti-cheat was hacked.
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
Riot Games and Rally Cry partner up for the NACL
This article is sponsored by Rally Cry. Esports platform and tournament operator Rally Cry is proud to announce it has teamed up with Riot Games to host the upcoming North American Challenge League (NACL). Under this new partnership, Rally Cry will be responsible for hosting broadcasts of all development League of Legends competitions until 2024, along with offering platform support.
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer justifies Roadhog and Sojourn nerfs, teases season 3 changes
The Overwatch 2 community has been impatiently waiting for meaningful changes to a few of the game’s most oppressive heroes, like Roadhog and Sojourn, since season two began on Dec. 6. Thankfully, the balance team released a patch today that tackles some of the community’s biggest gripes. To...
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
‘For me, it felt like a full-on personal vendetta’: Odoamne opens up on his departure from Rogue
Two triumphant years and one LEC cup later, Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu left Rogue (now known as KOI) in search of a better opportunity. After the first week with his new team, Excel, the player opened up about his former team. At the surface, it seemed as if Rogue...
Scump has 2 requirements to fight in an influencer boxing event after CDL retirement
Scump might be open to exploring a new line of entertainment following his shocking retirement from the Call of Duty League last week, not even halfway through the competitive season. There have been plenty of rumors regarding the future of CoD‘s brightest star. It’s known that Scump will devote more...
