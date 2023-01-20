Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
NASDAQ
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Regeneron (REGN) closed at $729.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ
Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $27.98, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had...
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
NASDAQ
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) closed at $22.53, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $66.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed at $308.72, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Independent Bank Group (IBTX) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.25%. A...
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
NASDAQ
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial...
NASDAQ
Amazon Earnings Set to Disappoint: Time to Buy AMZN Stock at a Steep Discount?
Amazon AMZN , the global e-commerce and web services company, reports Q4 FY22 earnings on Thursday, February 2 after the market closes. February 2 is a big day for tech earnings with both Apple. AAPL. and Alphabet. GOOG. set to report earnings after the close. This last year has been...
NASDAQ
TravelCenters of America (TA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Southern Co. (SO) closed at $66.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had lost...
NASDAQ
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
