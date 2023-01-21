Sour cream is often a favorite topper for chili, soups, or burritos. It makes casseroles creamy and rich. It adds tang to mashed potatoes. But sometimes you discover you have a whole container and it's going to reach its expiration date before you can use it up. You may be tempted to freeze it so that it doesn’t go to waste, but is freezing sour cream a good idea? We have the answers.

