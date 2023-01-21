Read full article on original website
The Daily South
How To Soften Honey
There’s nothing sweeter than a drizzle of golden honey as a fruit or cheese topper, toasty drink sweetener, or folded into a recipe. But what happens when you reach for the honey, only to find it hardened into the container?. Fear not: It’s still safe to eat, and you...
The Daily South
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a classic side dish for every kind of meal, from weeknight dinners to holiday feasts. The creamy, fluffy potatoes perfectly accompany roast beef, short ribs, and roast chicken, but mashed potatoes can also be a great base for pot roasts, soups, and more. Mashed potatoes are fairly...
The Daily South
Can You Freeze Sour Cream?
Sour cream is often a favorite topper for chili, soups, or burritos. It makes casseroles creamy and rich. It adds tang to mashed potatoes. But sometimes you discover you have a whole container and it's going to reach its expiration date before you can use it up. You may be tempted to freeze it so that it doesn’t go to waste, but is freezing sour cream a good idea? We have the answers.
The Daily South
Chicken And Rice Casserole
When it comes to casseroles, there are few more classic and heartwarming recipes than a chicken and rice casserole. Not only is it typically easy to make, but you can also adjust the flavor profile to suit your tastes, from buffalo ranch to mushroom and thyme and beyond. Even so,...
The Daily South
Why Baking Recipes Call For Scalded Milk
While sorting through Grandma’s recipe box you found a baking recipe that instructs you to “scald” the milk. That sounds like extra work, but this is baking after all, so you drag a pan to the stovetop and start heating the milk. But is it necessary?. Some...
The Daily South
Tres Leches Cake
Few cakes can compare with the milk-soaked deliciousness of a tres leches cake. This popular Latin American dessert is made with a light, airy sponge cake that is saturated with three different types of milk. Using ingredients easily found at your local grocery store and simple methods to create the...
