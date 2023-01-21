Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
mcknightshomecare.com
Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M
The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
fox9.com
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
5 strategies for better sleep
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota
The Mall of America offers more than 520 stores, from items created by the greatest designers to high-tech products, in addition to selling tax-free clothing and shoes. You can also buy it all in one place, surrounded by a beautiful indoor environment, with knowledgeable salespeople and a virtual concierge ready to help. In addition, every year, the Mall of America expands with more than 25 new stores, meaning your visits will never be the same and the shelves will always have new products. Your pocketbook will surely thank you: every day, at least 100 stores offer sales or promotions.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
