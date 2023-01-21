Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
WBTM
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed, they deserve to keep...
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
WTOP
Study: Va. is best state to retire
Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
wfxrtv.com
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
WJLA
SEE IT | 'Virginia is for Launch Lovers': Electron rocket launches from Wallops Island
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket launched Tuesday evening from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch was scheduled for Monday, but weather conditions caused a delay. The launch was be visible across much of the East Coast. The Electron rocket is 59 feet...
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
WTOP
‘Virginia is for Launch Lovers’ rocket launch now scheduled for Tuesday night
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A first of its kind rocket launch is now scheduled for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore — and it should be visible to those of us on the ground if all goes as planned.
Industrial Distribution
VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection
Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Virginia House passes Youngkin-backed proposals to cut taxes
In two expected party-line votes, the Virginia House of Delegates passed key proposals in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan for $1 billion in tax cuts.
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia House Republicans embrace tax cuts for corporations, top earners
Virginia House Republicans have embraced tax cuts for corporations and the state's top income bracket, along with higher deductions for all, while Democrats pushed back and demanded more investment in schools.
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia...
Stimulus funds still available for Virginia homeowners and renters
As you know the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of Virginians struggling to pay housing expenses—mortgages, rent, utilities, even internet. Assistance is available—but you'll want to apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
NBC 29 News
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
Google sued by Department of Justice, 8 states, in antitrust lawsuit
The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
Who has the ticket? Virginia Lottery says someone in the state won $1 million, but the money remains unclaimed
Someone in Virginia bought a Powerball ticket for Monday night's drawing that is worth a potentially life-changing $1 million, but who is the lucky lottery winner?
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
