Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
WTOP

Study: Va. is best state to retire

Looking for the best place to live when you retire? Look no further than the Old Dominion. Virginia is the top state to retire to, according to a new study from WalletHub. Virginia has a good balance of affordability, quality of life and health care, ranking high in all three categories.
wfxrtv.com

Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate. Democrats and Republicans voted against and for the bill introduced by state Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), who told his colleagues Tuesday he wished he had a better reason for bringing the measure forward.
Industrial Distribution

VA Governor Turns Down $3.5B Ford Plant, Cites Chinese Connection

Ford wants to build a $3.5 billion battery plant that would reportedly create approximately 2,500 jobs. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Michigan and Virginia were front runners to land the deal. That was until Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin axed any chance of the project coming to Old Dominion. The administration...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams

Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
AOL Corp

Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?

SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
WRAL News

New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills

WASHINGTON — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia...
NBC 29 News

Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
