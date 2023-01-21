Read full article on original website
panhandlepost.com
Larry 'LJ' E. Johnson (1950 - 2023)
Larry “L J” E. Johnson, 72, of Scottsbluff, NE died Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the presence of his family at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Hospital. His memorial service will be 1 PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joseph Schumacher officiating. Private Family inurnment will precede services at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting L J’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.
Helen M. Briggs (1931 - 2023)
Helen M. Briggs, 91, of Mitchell, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Mitchell Methodist Church with Tom Youngquist officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Helen’s honor be made in care of the Morrill Mall Ladies or the Happy Hour Club. Online condolences may be made by viewing Helen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup (1958 - 2023)
Kathleen Elizabeth Doup, 64, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Cremation was held and services will be held at a later date by the family. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1958, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Wanda Elaine (Jewell) and William Mackovich,...
Ezra Jade O’Donnell
Memorial Services for infant Ezra Jade O’Donnell of Chadron, Nebraska infant daughter of Kolton O’Donnell and Cecelia Gleba. will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Christian Community Center in Rushville, Nebraska. Ezra was born and passed away on January 13, 2023 in Chadron, Nebraska.
Charles 'Keith' Flint (1947 - 2023)
Charles “Keith” Flint, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away January 5, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, Jan 12, 2023, at the Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will precede services at 9:30 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Keith’s honor can be made in care of Camp Rock, or the Keith Flint Memorial in care of Cadence International. Online condolences may be made by viewing Keith’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
