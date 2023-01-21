Charles “Keith” Flint, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away January 5, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, Jan 12, 2023, at the Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will precede services at 9:30 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Keith’s honor can be made in care of Camp Rock, or the Keith Flint Memorial in care of Cadence International. Online condolences may be made by viewing Keith’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Family Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

