Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Aurora mayor moves repeal of ‘call for the question’ to full council voteDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
KRDO
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
KKTV
Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
Family searches for witnesses to crash that left man in a coma
DENVER — For the drivers who speed by, the intersection of Speer and Bannock in Denver is just another stoplight, but for Bex Paz, it’s the spot her brother’s life changed forever. "I would do anything for my brother," Paz said. "He had so many injuries. So...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
TikTok of Westminster arrest launches internal investigation
The Westminster Police Department gave a statement after a fight in front of a store on Saturday resulted in a woman's arrest and a viral TikTok about the incident.
Man arrested after woman found dead in DougCo home
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.
Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say
Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday. The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam
A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
Woman claims she was targeted, drugged at Denver International Airport
A woman traveling through Denver International Airport claims her drink was drugged while she spent time at an airport bar. She believes the incident may be linked to a human trafficking attempt.
9News
Family remembers 16-year-old killed in Denver homicide
"Justice for my daughter. That’s all I want, is justice for my daughter," Tayanna Manuel's mother said Sunday, after a suspect was arrested in her death.
Police searching for I-25 hit-and-run driver, vehicle
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 25 that caused serious injuries on Jan. 21.
