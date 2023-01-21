ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

KRDO

Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for violently attacking woman on a popular Colorado trail

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for violently attacking a woman on a popular Colorado trail. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence for 25-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales with the public on Monday. The attack reportedly happened just after 6 in the morning on July 11, 2020, along the High Line Canal Trail in Aurora. The victim, a woman, was attacked by a man with a board.
AURORA, CO
99.9 KEKB

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man shot, killed in Loveland identified; shooters still on the lam

A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
99.9 KEKB

Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel

As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
