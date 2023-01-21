A man who was killed in a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex has been identified. The coronoer said he is 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Graham was shot multiple times by two men who pulled up the Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street Friday night in a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck. A 16-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting. Police said the pick-up truck in question was 2009 to 2014 model with four doors, a black bed liner and tinted windows. Police believe a third suspect was also involved. All three suspects remain on the lam. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the case.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO