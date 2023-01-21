CUMBERLAND, R.I. — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. Scarlett Doumato, a 10-year-old Cumberland resident, sent a partially-eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town's police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

