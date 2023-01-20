ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

beckerspayer.com

New Mexico Medicaid director departing role

New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
NEW MEXICO STATE

