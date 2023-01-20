Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
'A strategic acquisition': Elevance to see $4.5B revenues from BCBS Louisiana
Elevance Health expects to add 1.6 million members and $4.5 billion in revenue from its acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, according to a Jan. 25 earnings call with investors. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, CFO John Gallina said, so...
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico Medicaid director departing role
New Mexico Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux is leaving her role, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 24. Ms. Comeaux has served as the program's director since 2019, according to the report. She helped lead the effort to move to a revamped Medicaid program called Turquoise Care, which is set to begin in 2024.
beckerspayer.com
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
beckerspayer.com
California system back in network with UnitedHealthcare; negotiations ongoing with 2 others
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is back in network with UnitedHealthcare and continues to negotiate new contracts with the two other payers it went out of network with at the end of 2022, The Fresno Bee reported Jan. 22. Contracts with UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross expired Dec. 31....
