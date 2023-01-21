Read full article on original website
KLTV
Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role
The fire was mostly in the front room of the house and spread to the attic. It took about 30 minutes to put out. Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Jefferson lost the race for Texas’ 1st congressional district in November...
ketk.com
Family Circle of Care shares services they offer for East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Polomsky with Family Circle of Care joined East Texas Live to share the types of services they offer for East Texans. Family Circle of Care is a federally qualified health center with six clinics in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Athens received the nation’s highest clinical quality recognition – The Gold Quality Leader Award – which is awarded to the top 10% of all community health centers in the country.
KLTV
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two SFA students who died in a wreck Friday in Corrigan crashed into a crossing 18-wheeler on U.S. 59. Corrigan police released an initial report on the crash on Monday. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were the student-athletes in the wreck. McAfoose died on impact and...
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
KLTV
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
Police release more details on crash that killed 2 SFA student athletes
CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Two Stephen F. Austin State University students were involved in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler on Jan. 20, the Corrigan Police Department said. Officials released more information about the wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Corrigan around 1:32 p.m. A 2007 Nissan Versa was heading south on U.S. […]
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
KLTV
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
texasstandard.org
East Texans file new lawsuits to access beloved body of water
It’s been almost a year since a maroon and silver fence with ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared around the access to the Cutoff. And it’s still there. The Cutoff is a body of water in East Texas along the border of Henderson and Navarro Counties. Generations of people have gone there to fish, boat, and camp. But a new landowner bought property bordering the Cutoff toward the end of 2020, and put up the fence shortly thereafter.
KLTV
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
Lawsuit alleges Henderson ISD ignored bullying of middle school student, retaliated against mother
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit was filed against Henderson ISD on Tuesday that alleges the district ignored the bullying of a middle school student and retaliated against her mother after she made complaints. According to the lawsuit, the student, who is identified in the lawsuit as a “person with a disability,” was a student […]
Man Warns About Scary Experience with Daughter Inside Lindale, TX Walmart
A Lindale, Texas man shared a warning on a Facebook group page warning about a frightening experience he and his daughter had at the local Walmart location. Unfortunately, we've been hearing too many of these types of stories. And frankly, I can't believe I'm writing another one. But here we are. And thank you to this man who, although prefers to remain anonymous, was kind enough to allow me to share his story in order to help people be aware. For ease of storytelling, let's call him 'Mike.'
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
KLTV
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
ktoy1047.com
DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
KLTV
East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
New Smith County Precinct 1 Constable appointed after former constable’s felony theft conviction
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court accepted the resignation of Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris on Tuesday, and appointed his successor. Interim Precinct 1 Constable Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed to the position. “I can’t think of a better qualified and well proven law enforcement officer to bring instant […]
