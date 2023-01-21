Read full article on original website
Jo Cantrell
4d ago
years ago would YA good idea. But today, NO.It will not be the only thing they use it for. Has nothing to do with the officers. Read what they use the cameras for in China.
3
The old grams
4d ago
that is awesome👍Thank you Turlock Mayor and City Council for supporting your Police Dept. truly wishMerced City leaders would do the same"
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Riding the “S”: On the Bus with Tom Portwood
An icy wind buffeted mushrooming rainclouds in early January as two men sat in wheelchairs by a bus stop on Oakdale Road in Modesto, waiting for the 32 bus. It was running late, all the buses that afternoon likely slowed by the atmospheric river that had swept across the northern San Joaquin Valley that same day.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
mymotherlode.com
Columbia Man Arrested After Caught Climbing Out Of Home’s Window
Columbia, CA – A neighbor spotting a man climbing out of a home’s window took matters into his own hands and detained an alleged burglar until law enforcement arrived. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently dispatched to a home on State Street near Silver Street in Columbia for a report of a burglary suspect detained by a private citizen. Once on scene, the neighbor advised that he observed 39-year-old Brian James Rellingerstafford of Columbia crawl out of a window of a home and did not recognize him as “belonging at the residence or being affiliated with the owner,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. Deputies then contacted the homeowner and confirmed that Rellingerstafford was not supposed to be there and that he “had burglarized the home.”
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton
On the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a car wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. and involved three vehicles, investigators said. Details on the Car Wreck on SR-4 and Tracy Boulevard...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Car Accident on Gurr Road and Shippee Road in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a head-on collision on Gurr Road in Merced County on the morning of Thursday, January 19, 2023. The roadway crash occurred shortly before 10:40 a.m. on South Gurr Road in the vicinity of Shippee Road, officials said. Details on the Head-On Collision...
Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers
TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement. Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on deadly SoCal shooting, Turlock police increase patrols downtown, fiery crash closes SB Interstate 5
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mymotherlode.com
Truck Fire Under Investigation In Sonora
Sonora, CA — A big rig truck caught on fire early this morning on Stockton Road next to the lower SaveMart. The Sonora Fire Department received a call at 3:05am that a passenger vehicle was reportedly on fire, but when initial responders arrived, they learned that it was actually a commercial tractor-trailer.
Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend
TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
Stockton family business shares story of how they became a victim of fraud
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton family business recently had more than $12,000 drained from its Bank of America account. The family reached out to ABC10 after unsuccessfully trying to get the money back for months. ABC10's Alex Bell looked into it and spoke with one of the business owners.
San Jose middle schools students evaluated after skunk spray detected
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Several students at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose were evaluated and released on Monday after a “noxious outdoor odor” was reported at the school, according to the San Jose Fire Department. The school told KRON4 that the odor was skunk spray. The students are unharmed. Firefighters were at the […]
davisvanguard.org
Judge Changes Charge after Noting Inconsistent Victim Testimony
MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Dawna Reeves Friday reduced the charges of the accused at his preliminary hearing after an inconsistency in the alleged victim’s testimony. The accused was originally facing assault with a deadly weapon charges for an incident that occurred on Sept. 5,...
Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab
No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
davisvanguard.org
Preliminary Hearing: Bodycam Footage Appears to Show Former Officer Fired Despite Victim’s Hands Being Raised
MODESTO, CA – Bodycam footage of the encounter between former Police Officer Joseph Lamantia and a victim revealed in a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week appeared to show the accused officer fired at the victim as the victim was complying with orders to raise his hands.
sierranewsonline.com
CHP Will Escort Motorists Through Slide Area On Jan. 23
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – One-way Traffic Control is Targeted to Begin on Jan. 24. MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to make progress in clearing a rockslide that occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023, temporarily closing State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County. Route...
Road rage incident leads to shots fired, SWAT standoff in Stockton's Lincoln Village neighborhood
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two suspects in a road rage incident that led to shots fired, a crash and a multi-hour SWAT standoff that rocked Stockton's quiet Lincoln Village neighborhood are now in custody. On Friday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released details about the incident that happened on...
westsideconnect.com
Puppies left in Gustine
The Gustine Police Department is seeking information on the person(s) who illegally dumped eight Sheppard-Husky mix puppies in Gustine on Jan. 10. The police department suspects the puppies came from a ranch out in the country. “This type of disregard for responsible dog ownership and puppy dumping is irresponsible and very sad to say the least,” the police department stated.
Merced County leaders reflect on reasons for flooding
As the recovery continues from devastating floods in Merced County, local leaders are reflecting on what went wrong and what went right.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
