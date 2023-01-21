Read full article on original website
Pasco bank and vault reduced to rubble. What’s going in its place?
The demolition work is part of a project to redevelop the site.
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Smoke alarm keeps mobile home fire from displacing Pasco owner
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a minor mobile home fire off of Road 84 just after 6 p.m. on January 23. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, leaving it safe for the owner to stay in tonight, according to Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 22, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
'We know how it feels,' Tri-Cities non-profit opens free grocery store
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There's no shortage of compassion inside the white building off of West Clearwater Avenue. Inside, is Restoration Community Impact, a non-profit organization founded by Marlando and Stephanie Sparks. The Sparks and their team help disenfranchised communities get help or connected with local resources. This past weekend, they...
Solicitor's license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor's License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to "expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery," must first obtain a Solicitor's License.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
Point in time survey to count those experiencing homelessness in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce's Point in Time count is Thursday, January 26. The point in time count aims to provide a physical count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within a geographical area in a given day. According to a Benton County Press Release County...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire on 3303 S. Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and kept it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion...
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
RFD investigating possible arson at senior apartment complex
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Fire and Police were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on January 24 for a fire alarm. Residents of the apartment complex for senior citizens reported seeing smoke and flames. According to an RPD press release the sprinkler system in the building did its...
Newhouse discusses opioid addiction treatments at Ideal Option in Kennewick
Newhouse visited the center to discuss the available treatments for opioid addiction and understand how they work. Ideal Option uses measurement-based treatment and lab results to measure outcomes.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
Kennewick Police need help looking for a man caught stealing from Target off Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police ask for help from the community to identify this man after he was caught stealing from the Target off Columbia Center Blvd. KPD says the man and a woman acting as a getaway driver could be involved in the case. On Friday, Kennewick Police...
