Smoke alarm keeps mobile home fire from displacing Pasco owner

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a minor mobile home fire off of Road 84 just after 6 p.m. on January 23. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, leaving it safe for the owner to stay in tonight, according to Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
'We know how it feels,' Tri-Cities non-profit opens free grocery store

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There's no shortage of compassion inside the white building off of West Clearwater Avenue. Inside, is Restoration Community Impact, a non-profit organization founded by Marlando and Stephanie Sparks. The Sparks and their team help disenfranchised communities get help or connected with local resources. This past weekend, they...
Solicitor's license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor's License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to "expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery," must first obtain a Solicitor's License.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
RFD investigating possible arson at senior apartment complex

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Fire and Police were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on January 24 for a fire alarm. Residents of the apartment complex for senior citizens reported seeing smoke and flames. According to an RPD press release the sprinkler system in the building did its...
