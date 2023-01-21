ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Washington woman trapped in Costa Rica as medical bills Soar

SEATTLE - Michele Mackey planned to visit Costa Rica twice in 2023 – part of a plan to work around expensive dental work that was cheaper outside the U.S. The plan unraveled quickly, according to her sister, after Mackey’s blood pressure dropped and her heart stopped while under anesthesia.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands

Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union

A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night. An SPD blog post says the 23-year-old pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood just after 8 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver crashes into Seattle Fire Station after brake failure

Seattle police responded to the scene of a crash at Seattle Fire Department Station 10 on S Washington Street in Pioneer Square at around 9:26 a.m. Monday. According to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver of the car experienced a brake malfunction and crashed into the station doors.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mayor Harrell: Downtown has made ‘incredible progress,’ still further to go

A new year means a renewed effort to revitalize downtown Seattle, and Mayor Bruce Harrell is optimistic the city can reorient itself in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Harrell just returned from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., where a significant focus of the conference was on revitalizing downtown areas, and spoke to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about strategies the city has to get people visiting downtown again.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

