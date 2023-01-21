The sudden death of David Von Erich in a Japanese hotel room on February 10, 1984, at just 25 years old has long been the subject of much controversy. Though the official documentation from the U.S. Embassy, later shown to a D Magazine reporter, listed the cause of death as acute enteritis, other sources have taken issue with that, with Ric Flair's first memoir, for example, saying that "[e]verybody in wrestling believes that he overdosed and that Bruiser Brody flushed a bunch of pills down the toilet before the police arrived." With Bill Irwin—The Goon to mid-'90s WWF fans—having been on that Japanese tour and being the guest on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" last week. naturally, the topic of Von Erich's death came up.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO