Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com
The Verdict Is In For Sami Zayn After The Bloodline's Tribal Court On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn was pronounced "not guilty...for now" by Roman Reigns during the "Tribal Court" segment that kicked off the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The segment began with Paul Heyman presenting video evidence to demonstrate that Zayn had been in cahoots with Kevin Owens all along...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match On WWE Raw Is XXX Didn't Happen
Fans looking forward to the Steel Cage Match between bitter rivals Bayley and Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw is XXX" were left puzzled as the match ended abruptly, with the referee never calling for the bell. According to Fightful Select, WWE called an audible on the Bayley vs. Lynch bout...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Recalls David Von Erich's Final Day
The sudden death of David Von Erich in a Japanese hotel room on February 10, 1984, at just 25 years old has long been the subject of much controversy. Though the official documentation from the U.S. Embassy, later shown to a D Magazine reporter, listed the cause of death as acute enteritis, other sources have taken issue with that, with Ric Flair's first memoir, for example, saying that "[e]verybody in wrestling believes that he overdosed and that Bruiser Brody flushed a bunch of pills down the toilet before the police arrived." With Bill Irwin—The Goon to mid-'90s WWF fans—having been on that Japanese tour and being the guest on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" last week. naturally, the topic of Von Erich's death came up.
wrestlinginc.com
Undertaker Seemingly Passes The Torch To WWE Star On Raw Is XXX
The Undertaker seemingly passed the proverbial torch to Bray Wyatt on the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The momentous occasion took place midway through the show when LA Knight — Wyatt's opponent this Saturday at the Royal Rumble — issued an open challenge to any "legends in the back living on past glory" like Wyatt. Knight noted that he wanted to give one of the legends "a preview of the Pitch Black Match" at their expense. At this point, the gong synonymous with WWE for over 30 years rang off, to the delight of fans at the Wells Fargo Center.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
wrestlinginc.com
Gail Kim Will Always Be Grateful For This WWE Moment
The height of Gail Kim's popularity came during her time with Impact Wrestling. As a result, over the years, quite a few have criticized her two tenures in WWE, as she was not featured as a centerpiece of the women's division, and when any spotlight was put on her, her matches were rather short — as was the accepted standard for women's wrestling of past eras. But despite her time in WWE being less than ideal, given her potential, Kim recently revealed on "Lucha Libre Online" which moment of hers in the company she will always be grateful for.
wrestlinginc.com
Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change
JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
wrestlinginc.com
Jazz Pushed To Win WWE Women's Tag Titles With This Attitude Era Star
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was established in December 2018 amid WWE's game-changing women's revolution. Notably, it was the first time the company's female division had a tag team title following the discontinuation of the original Women's Tag Team Championship in 1989. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz, who debuted for the Stamford-based company in 2001, recently discussed whether she would have had any desire to compete in a tag team during her tenure with the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/23): 30th Anniversary Celebrations, Sami Zayn Faces The Tribal Court, More
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" — advertised as "Raw is XXX" — will be celebrated tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A plethora of WWE Legends, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Hulk Hogan, will be in the house to add some nostalgia. Despite the...
wrestlinginc.com
Jazz Reveals Her Female Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
As a groundbreaking veteran of many promotions over the years, it would come as no great surprise to see any of today's female wrestlers list Jazz on their own wrestling Mount Rushmore. During a recent K&S WrestleFest livestream, however, it was Jazz who shared her own top-four selection, citing four of the most important figures in women's wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Why The Bloodline Segment Changed For Raw
It was announced last week that an acknowledgment ceremony for The Bloodline would be held on tonight's historic "WWE Raw" 30th anniversary episode. However, plans changed over the weekend when WWE revealed that "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn — whose actions have been failing to satisfy his "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in recent weeks — would face a trial in Tribal Court instead. More details have now emerged regarding why the initially planned segment was nixed.
wrestlinginc.com
PROGRESS Co-Owner Remarks On End Of WWE Partnership
New content from PROGRESS Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling will no longer be found on Peacock and WWE Network moving forward. It was revealed last week that the independent promotions' agreements with WWE had come to an end. PROGRESS co-owner, Martyn Best, has now provided some clarification on the situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack Top Stars On WWE Raw Is XXX
It appears the saga between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is far from over. During the closing moments of the "WWE Raw is XXX" special episode, The Beast made a timely return to take out Lashley, who was seconds away from capturing the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Lesnar initially struck Lashley with an F5, before grabbing Theory and giving the champion an F5 onto the lifeless body of Lashley! Theory got the pinfall by default to retain his title.
wrestlinginc.com
The New Day Share NXT Tag Titles With A Familiar Face
The New Day has done just about everything there is to do in WWE. Individually, Kofi Kingston and Big E are former WWE Champions, while Xavier Woods is a former King of the Ring winner. As a team, they are currently enjoying their 12th reign with Tag Team Championship gold, having recently won the "NXT" iterations of the titles at "NXT" Deadline in December. Of course, Big E was absent from the event, as he's been out recovering from a broken neck which he suffered on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April.
wrestlinginc.com
KiLynn King Was Concerned About Choice To Walk Away From Impact Exclusivity
KiLynn King is currently a free agent in the professional wrestling world, despite working for and with numerous major organizations such as AEW and Impact Wrestling. The latter had reportedly offered King an exclusive deal within the company, however, King decided not to move forward with the deal. Appearing on "Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp," King addressed her decision to not sign exclusively with Impact and where she will be working at some point in 2023.
Comments / 0