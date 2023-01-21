ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

ucbjournal.com

City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville

Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Based TwelveStone Receives 2022 Best of Knoxville Award

Murfreesboro, Tennessee -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces TwelveStone Health Partners Infusion Center has been selected for the 2022 Best of Knoxville Award in the Pharmacy category by the Knoxville Award Program. Each year, the Knoxville Award Program identifies companies that we...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Coat Giveaway This Thursday in Murfreesboro

Local non-profit Barnabas Vision is hosting a FREE Coat Giveaway this Thursday! The goal is to giveaway as many coats as possible to those who are unable to afford a winter coat. According to David Coggin with Barnabas Vision, “If you still need a coat for this winter it's not...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Community Book Discussion Focuses on 3-Books with the Topics of Mental Health and Education

The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion this Tuesday evening (January 24, 2023) at 7:00 PM via Zoom. Discussions will focus on three books that deal with mental health and education. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is helping with the event. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, explains more...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma

Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
Nashville Parent

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State

(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WTVF

Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
FRANKLIN, TN

