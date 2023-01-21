Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
wgnsradio.com
COVID-19 Numbers are LOW in Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools
(Rutherford County, TN) There is some misinformation circulating our community about the current number of COVID-19 cases within our local schools. To find out where COVID numbers stand today we went directly to the local school districts. WGNS spoke to James Evans, the Communications Director for the Rutherford County Schools...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Based TwelveStone Receives 2022 Best of Knoxville Award
Murfreesboro, Tennessee -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces TwelveStone Health Partners Infusion Center has been selected for the 2022 Best of Knoxville Award in the Pharmacy category by the Knoxville Award Program. Each year, the Knoxville Award Program identifies companies that we...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers of the Year
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce that Stephanie Fontaine, fifth grade teacher at Erma Siegel Elementary and Catrynia Gannon, kindergarten teacher at Overall Creek have been selected as District Teachers of the Year. Teachers were chosen for this honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence. The...
wgnsradio.com
Free Coat Giveaway This Thursday in Murfreesboro
Local non-profit Barnabas Vision is hosting a FREE Coat Giveaway this Thursday! The goal is to giveaway as many coats as possible to those who are unable to afford a winter coat. According to David Coggin with Barnabas Vision, “If you still need a coat for this winter it's not...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
wgnsradio.com
Local Community Book Discussion Focuses on 3-Books with the Topics of Mental Health and Education
The Rutherford County Library System and the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro / Rutherford County are partnering to host a community book discussion this Tuesday evening (January 24, 2023) at 7:00 PM via Zoom. Discussions will focus on three books that deal with mental health and education. The Murfreesboro chapter of the American Association of University Women is helping with the event. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, explains more...
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
wgnsradio.com
Topic: The Middle Point Landfill with Guest Mike Classen, General Manager of the Landfill in Rutherford County
Middle Point Landfill General Manager Mike Classen was on the air with WGNS' Scott Walker on Tuesday and talked about a variety of subjects dealing with the life of the landfill, what the future looks like and how it is utilized by Rutherford and Davidson Counties. You can hear the entire Podcast of the show above.
Nashville Parent
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
Nashville International Airport opens grand lobby to travelers
One unified terminal, a multi-story entrance, 12 new concessions and 14 additional security lanes: Tuesday marked the biggest change yet in the BNA Vision renovation at the Nashville Airport.
WSMV
Maury County convenience center closed after fire
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
WTVF
Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
'Wanted to be transparent': A Tennessee mansion is listed on Zillow for $1.5 million - and photos show a fire-ravaged property
A Zillow post for a mansion that was severely damaged by a fire has garnered hundreds of thousands of views due to eye-catching pictures of the fire.
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
