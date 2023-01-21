ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

