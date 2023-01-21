Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Australian Open Day 9 preview: Azarenka a step closer to third title
To win a Grand Slam singles title requires extraordinary skill, resilience -- and good fortune. For seven consecutive matches, everything needs to go right. It can dramatically change the quality of a player’s life. Doing it twice is that much more impressive. Victoria Azarenka is part of a select...
wtatennis.com
Linette upsets Garcia, to face Pliskova in Australian Open quarters
In her 30th Grand Slam main-draw appearance, Poland's Magda Linette is through to her first quarterfinal after she upset No.4 seed Caroline Garcia in straight sets at the Australian Open. Linette had been 0-6 in Grand Slam third-round matches before she beat No.19 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in Melbourne two days...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka tops Bencic, will face Vekic in Australian Open quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka won a hotly anticipated fourth-round match between Top 10 players on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. No.5 seed Sabalenka was into the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third straight season, and she went one...
wtatennis.com
Linette curbing negativity to break through at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Magda Linette has been knocking on the door of the second week at a major for years, but it took her 30th main-draw appearance at a Slam to finally break through. The 30-year-old from Poland paved her way to her first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open...
wtatennis.com
Australian Open Day 8 preview: Why Bencic could have upper hand vs. Sabalenka
Dmitry Tursunov was a pretty decent tennis player in his day, rising to a career-high No.20 on the ATP Tour in 2006. Today? Let’s just say he’s not quite the athlete he used to be. When he’s practicing with Belinda Bencic, we can report that the ball sometimes gets past him.
wtatennis.com
Linette ousts Pliskova in Melbourne to make first Grand Slam semifinal
Magda Linette extended her career-best run through a Grand Slam event at the Australian Open on Wednesday, upsetting former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to reach the first major semifinal of her career. "Maybe I still don't really believe it," Linette said with a smile in her post-match press...
wtatennis.com
Ostapenko taps into her champion's mettle in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Powerful. Unpredictable. Entertaining. Three words that encapsulate Jelena Ostapenko's aura and reputation, honed by her memorable victory as a 20-year-old at the 2017 French Open and the hot and cold career she has built since then. "With me, it's never boring on the court, so I think...
wtatennis.com
A close look at tennis shoes and apparel launched in Melbourne
What are top WTA players wearing at the 2023 Australian Open? Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at the leading Nike, adidas, Fila, Yonex, Lotto and Asics outfits from this year. Nike delivers bold patterns combined with beautiful hues of green abyss and rush...
