Megaramp stud Elliot Sloan just might have the coolest house in all of California. The compound houses a plethora of skate ramps, including his own vert ramp, and one of the few personal mega ramps in existence (that was even home to the last X-Games). While the skate heaven side of his residence is a well-known fact, Monster Energy takes us into a little known area of Sloan’s household that is very special to him for Monster’s ‘Sound Check.’ After taking a look at one of the most impressive board collections we’ve ever seen, Elliot shows us where he spends most of his time off the board, his home recording studio. Sloan states that he’s been playing guitar for longer than he’s been skateboarding, and finds balance between both of his passions. As a well known shredder on the board, it’s refreshing to see him shred on the neckboard as well. He’s just grateful he doesn’t had to pad up to pull off a couple guitar licks.
It’s hard to imagine a more impactful skate video than Lakai‘s Fully Flared. With it’s mind blowing slo-mo intro that introduced Mike Mo‘s opening video part with a literal BANG (which even has it’s own NFT), this video lives rent free in most of our heads. Now, 15 years after it’s release, Mike Mo sits down with the boys from The Nine Club to break down some behind the scenes tidbits of the iconic intro and his classic video part that put him in the limelight. Check out the full video breakdown from “More Nine Club” YouTube Channel above!
