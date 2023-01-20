Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Barrett-Jackson kicks off 2023 auction with record attendance
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, kicked off event season in Arizona and its 2023 Scottsdale Auction over the weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale with its highest attendance for an opening weekend in the auction company’s history. Families and young enthusiasts flocked to Barrett-Jackson to take in the excitement of Family Day presented by QT on Saturday and the Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s on Sunday. The Scottsdale Auction continues today through Sunday, January 29, with both automobilia and collector cars auctioning from the world-famous auction block.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-Based Rezvani Vengeance To Debut At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
Having made its debut in late 2022, the Cadillac Escalade-based 2023 Rezvani Vengeance SUV is scheduled to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rezvani Vengeance will be presented during the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Car Auction taking place between Saturday, January 21st,...
Yardbarker
Jobs With the Spring Training Home, Camelback Ranch is Hiring for 2023 Season
Camelback Ranch is located in Phoenix Arizona and will be its 15th year as the spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers have released their Spring Training schedule and will kick off their season against the Chicago Cubs on February 26th. L.A. plays...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
themesatribune.com
Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
Metrocenter Mall redevelopment to begin immediately
It was announced Monday, that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall will include the Dillard's Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy's building that has now closed).
KTAR.com
Arizona chef to compete in Food Network’s Chopped TV Show this week
PHOENIX — A local Arizona chef and partner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro will compete on a Food Network show this week. On Tuesday’s, chef Jorge Gomez, who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico, will compete in the television game show series, according to a press release. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week
Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
azbigmedia.com
Developers close sale to launch $850M Metrocenter Mall redevelopment
Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners (collectively, “Developer”), in partnership with Carl DeSantis’ CDS International Holdings Inc. (“CDS”), announced today that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall, including the Dillard’s Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy’s Building) has closed. The transaction was completed with no mortgage financing on the property and will pave the way for revitalization of one of Phoenix’s most iconic properties.
Glendale Star
Desert Diamond Arena sees new profitability high
At the Jan. 10 Glendale City Council Workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps announced ASM Global, the management company for Desert Diamond Arena, notified the city that the arena recently concluded its most profitable year in its history. Phelps said the arena’s total gross ticket sales for the previous calendar year...
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22
From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
Comments / 0