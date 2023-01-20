Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, kicked off event season in Arizona and its 2023 Scottsdale Auction over the weekend at WestWorld of Scottsdale with its highest attendance for an opening weekend in the auction company’s history. Families and young enthusiasts flocked to Barrett-Jackson to take in the excitement of Family Day presented by QT on Saturday and the Future Collector Car Show presented by Meguiar’s on Sunday. The Scottsdale Auction continues today through Sunday, January 29, with both automobilia and collector cars auctioning from the world-famous auction block.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO