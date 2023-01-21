ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
WAAY-TV

Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) - Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney. They were “inadvertently boxed” and transported to Pence's home at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.
