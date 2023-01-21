ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home, lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) - Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney. They were “inadvertently boxed” and transported to Pence's home at the end of the last administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.
