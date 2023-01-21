Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brock Purdy Received Bold Two-Worded Grade From NFL Team During Draft
NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Except one, of course. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262...
Eddie Jackson Wins Bears Ed Block Courage Award for 2022 Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears Ed Block Courage Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Offseason accolades continue to come in for Eddie Jackson. Most recently, the safety was named the Bears winner of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2022 season. Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award recognizes...
Bears Take Georgia's Jalen Carter With No. 1 Pick in Mel Kiper's First Mock Draft
Bears go defense with No. 1 pick in Mel Kiper's first mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's the most wonderful time of the year: mock draft season. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday. With the first pick, Kiper predicted the Chicago Bears will select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
Aaron Rodgers Trade Could Have Ripple Effect That Impacts Bears' Offseason
Rodgers trade could have ripple effect that impacts Bears' plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Green Bay Packer at Soldier Field took place on Dec. 4 when he saluted Bears fans following a 28-19 win in Week 13. On...
NFL Announces Finalists for MVP, Coach of the Year, More Honors
Full list of finalists for NFL MVP, more awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four teams are left fighting for the Lombardi Trophy, but there will be additional hardware handed out before the Super Bowl. The NFL announced the finalists for eight AP awards on Wednesday. The winners will...
How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
Ramirez: Robbie Gould Is ‘Playoff-Version of Justin Tucker'
Is Robbie Gould ‘playoff-version' of Justin Tucker? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, and a big part of the reason why has been former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Gould,...
Ex-Bear Chris Harris Reportedly to Titans for Defensive Coach Spot
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three...
Bears Won't Raise Season Ticket Package Prices for 2023 NFL Season
Bears won't raise season ticket package prices in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday that prices for their season ticket packages will not go up this year. That’s a change from last year, when prices rose six percent. However, fans will notice a...
Robbie Gould Perfect in NFL Playoffs Since Being Cut From Bears
Robbie Gould still perfect in NFL playoffs since being cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, Robbie Gould buried four field goals for the San Francisco 49ers as they punched their ticket to the 2023 NFC Championship Game. It follows another...
NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Wide Receivers
Ranking top 10 free agent wide receivers in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's a less-than-ideal time to be looking for help at the wide receiver position, as the upcoming free agent class leaves plenty to be desired. Mac Jones' favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, is arguably the top...
Three NFL Draft Prospects Bears Could Target If They Trade Out of Top Four
Three prospects Bears could target if they trade out of top four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a big decision to make when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft. By landing the No. 1 pick, the Bears should have a plethora of...
NFL Championship Games: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info
NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is down to the final four. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs...
History of NFL Head Coach Trades as Potential Sean Payton Deal Looms
A look at past NFL coach trades as potential Sean Payton deal looms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We could see a very unique trade in the coming weeks. After one season away from coaching, Sean Payton could be on the verge of making his return to the NFL.
Bulls' Plan to Keep Alex Caruso Healthy Pays Dividends at Both Ends
Bulls' plan to keep Caruso healthy pays dividends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Monday night marks Alex Caruso’s 40th game this season. Last season, he played in 41 overall. As far back as training camp, coach Billy Donovan prioritized doing everything he could to help keep such a...
Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King
Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,...
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Decisions Could Alter Bears' Offseason Plan
Brady, Rodgers decisions could alter, impact Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears spend their early offseason days in the war room at Halas Hall crafting free-agent wish lists and an NFL draft plan, general manager Ryan Poles surely will have one eye on the two massive decisions looming over the rest of the league.
Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Linked to Colts; How Would It Affect Bears?
NFL Rumor: Aaron Rodgers is linked to the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Aaron Rodgers' future remains in question for the third consecutive offseason, one source relayed an interesting scenario to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "One NFC executive brought up an interesting team that's sort of random but...
