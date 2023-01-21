ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Ramirez: Robbie Gould Is ‘Playoff-Version of Justin Tucker'

Is Robbie Gould ‘playoff-version' of Justin Tucker? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The San Francisco 49ers are one win away from their second Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, and a big part of the reason why has been former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Gould,...
NBC Chicago

NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Wide Receivers

Ranking top 10 free agent wide receivers in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It's a less-than-ideal time to be looking for help at the wide receiver position, as the upcoming free agent class leaves plenty to be desired. Mac Jones' favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, is arguably the top...
NBC Chicago

NFL Championship Games: Matchups, Schedule, Broadcast Info

NFL championship games: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is down to the final four. The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played next weekend, with each team looking to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King

Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Decisions Could Alter Bears' Offseason Plan

Brady, Rodgers decisions could alter, impact Bears' offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears spend their early offseason days in the war room at Halas Hall crafting free-agent wish lists and an NFL draft plan, general manager Ryan Poles surely will have one eye on the two massive decisions looming over the rest of the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

