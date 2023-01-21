ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

SFGate

‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood

One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Prosecutor: After killing 8 on bike path, motorist was happy

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid to impress a terrorist group was happy and proud when he met FBI agents later that day, a prosecutor told jurors in a closing argument on Tuesday. Assistant...
MANHATTAN, NY
Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
9 Top Picks for a Foodie’s Trip to Vegas

In the past, travelers came to Las Vegas to party and gamble and not much else, refueling at an overpriced steakhouse or with subpar room service. But while those activities might remain the city’s twin raisons d’être, nature abhors a vacuum — and money has poured into Vegas in recent years, bolstering the upper end of what has long been a buzzy, diverse food scene. Now, we’d argue that Vegas ranks as one of the best restaurant cities in the country. For evidence, see our favorite spots, below — must-hits whenever we come to town for the weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

