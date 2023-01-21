Read full article on original website
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
SFGate
Prosecutor: After killing 8 on bike path, motorist was happy
NEW YORK (AP) — The man who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path five years ago in a bid to impress a terrorist group was happy and proud when he met FBI agents later that day, a prosecutor told jurors in a closing argument on Tuesday. Assistant...
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
SFGate
‘He Loved People’: Victims in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Remembered
A tight-knit Asian community’s Lunar New Year ended in tragedy Saturday when a mass shooter armed with a 9mm semiautomatic assault weapon stalked into a Southern California dance studio, opened fire, and callously claimed the lives of 11 people celebrating the holiday. Among the dead were beloved aunt My...
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
SFGate
Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
SFGate
9 Top Picks for a Foodie’s Trip to Vegas
In the past, travelers came to Las Vegas to party and gamble and not much else, refueling at an overpriced steakhouse or with subpar room service. But while those activities might remain the city’s twin raisons d’être, nature abhors a vacuum — and money has poured into Vegas in recent years, bolstering the upper end of what has long been a buzzy, diverse food scene. Now, we’d argue that Vegas ranks as one of the best restaurant cities in the country. For evidence, see our favorite spots, below — must-hits whenever we come to town for the weekend.
SFGate
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
Comments / 0