Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap
Butler fell to 6-8.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Aletha Reynolds lead Bernards over Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap
Aletha Reynolds led with 21 points while nailing three 3-pointers and going six of seven from the line as Bernards won, 50-35, over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Maggie Dolan delivered 18 points and went three of four from the line for Bernards (12-3), which led 25-20 at halftime. Elana Falkenstein...
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Cannataro stopped all 33 shots he faced to give Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley a 5-0 win over Tenafly-Cresskill at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The Mustangs (5-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Trevor Rascher and Ryan Kratz before adding three more goals in the third. Jonathan Montana finished with a goal and an assist while Rascher also had an assist.
Boys Ice Hockey: Sisti comes up big for KJS United over Mendham (PHOTOS)
Despite KJS United being without standout goalie Rylan Gibbons, Brian Sisti delivered a huge performance as he stopped 51 shots to preserve a 4-2 victory over Mendham at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Mendham (8-5-1) got off to a strong start as it held KJS United (9-3-1) without a shot until...
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Girls basketball: Calandruccio stars as Spotswood downs Metuchen (PHOTOS)
Lizzie Calandruccio finished with 16 points to help lift Spotswood to a 44-27 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Violet Tharney tallied nine points while Allie Costantino and Ava Fama each produced eight points for Spotswood (13-3), which won its fourth straight game and 10 of its last 11. Katie Gray...
Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double
Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
Robinson and Myers duo leads Columbia over Payne Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jalen Robinson and Jayden Myers took over the game for Columbia in its 83-72 win over Payne Tech in Maplewood. Robinson went off for 28 points, including five three-pointers, nine assists and six steals while Myers did all his scoring inside the arc for 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shelton Colwell chipped in with 11 points in the victory.
Lakeland over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap
Ra’Sun Ricks scored a game-high 17 points to lead Lakeland to a victory on the road over Fair Lawn, 57-50. Xavier Alvarado made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points while Noah Pagan added 10 points for Lakeland (7-8), which held a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia
Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
