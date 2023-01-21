ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Monday, January 23, 2023

News reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Monday’s news including: a visit to Rifle from a Ukrainian doctor, a rally for reproductive rights in Aspen, stolen vehicles in Silt, and the federal government is considering fees that could burden families seeking information about family members held in Japanese Internment Camps in World War Two. And, tired of waiting months to see a psychiatrist? Your psychologist may soon be able to prescribe meds to you in Colorado. And, WeCycle is officially coming to Carbondale.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Western Colorado paranormal experts give talks at Carbondale Branch Library, plus a mock investigation

This month the Carbondale branch public library decided to bring in their intrepid team of Colorado-based paranormal investigators to give a series of talks. The Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators services Western Colorado and Eastern Utah, with several of their members based out of the Roaring Fork Valley. KDNK’s Hattison Rensberry has more on the free sessions.
WE-Cycle is heading down-valley. First stop? Carbondale.

With fifty-one stations around the Roaring Fork Valley and a fleet of hundreds of traditional and electric bikes, WE-Cycle provides connectivity to work, play and transit in the mid and upper valley. Now, Carbondale Town Trustees are bringing the service further down-valley. KDNK’s Hattison Rensberry checks with Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk about when the program will roll out.
