Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Barrett pours in 23 points for Ridge to defeat Montgomery - Boys basketball recap
Troy Barrett starred for Ridge with 23 points and six rebounds in its 71-63 win over Montgomery in Basking Ridge. Nikola Borovicanin added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Ridge, which led 40-31 at halftime. Bradley Feringa chipped in with 12 points and four assists in the victory.
Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
No. 14 Mount Olive overcomes early deficit, storms back to beat NJAC foe West Morris
Mount Olive (8-4) has wrestled one of the toughest schedules of any team in the NJAC this year, facing only one team that’s currently under .500 and the Marauders continued to test themselves on Tuesday night when West Morris (10-5) came to town. The Wolfpack, under the guidance of...
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Spitzer shoots Hillsborough past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Hillsborough defeated Watchung Hills, 54-51, in Hillsborough. Jayden Green scored 11 points and Philip Unagust added nine for Hillsborough (10-5), which trailed 31-28 at halftime. For Watchung Hills, Aleck Graf scored a career-high 28 points, making six...
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
Girls Basketball: Butler’s triple-double leads Payne Tech past Newark Tech
Kayla Butler posted a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 steals to lead Payne Tech past Newark Tech 50-31 in Newark. Jordan Owens added 15 points and five rebounds for Payne Tech (7-9) and went 5-5 from the free-throw line. Butler also shot 11-15 from the charity stripe.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double
Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Mikayla Blakes hits milestone as No. 6 Rutgers Prep takes No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s
Mikayla Blakes topped the 1,000-point milestone in bringing 29 points and 10 rebounds as Rutgers Prep, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 75-36, over No. 9 Gill St. Bernard’s in Somerset. The talented guard is only the second junior in school history to reach the milestone, and...
Donte Dubose-Carter leads Nutley over Shabazz - Boys basketball recap
Donte Dubose-Carter nailed five 3-pointers in his 22 points as Nutley held on to an early lead to win at home, 56-54, over Shabazz. Erik Thompson sank three 3-pointers in his 13 points for Nutley (5-12), which opened with a 17-12 run and held on. Eugene Crossland put in a...
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Howell getting healthy, rolls past Watchung Hills for 9th win in last 10 starts
Howell, infected with the injury bug since the first night of the season, is getting healthy and it couldn’t happen at a better time. The Rebels, who appear to finally have all their missing pieces falling back into place, won eight bouts Tuesday night and throttled a solid Watchung Hills team, 52-26, in Farmingdale.
