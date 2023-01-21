Read full article on original website
Alec Stein rallies Golda Och over Weequahic in OT - Boys basketball recap
Alec Stein led with 23 points, including four 3-pointers and going three of four from the line, as Golda Och won in overtime, 50-46, over Weequahic in Newark. Ari Jacob added 10 points for Golda Och (5-7), which trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but bounced back to make it a 42-42 tie to end regulation.
Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap
Butler fell to 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
tworivertimes.com
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Cannataro stopped all 33 shots he faced to give Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley a 5-0 win over Tenafly-Cresskill at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The Mustangs (5-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Trevor Rascher and Ryan Kratz before adding three more goals in the third. Jonathan Montana finished with a goal and an assist while Rascher also had an assist.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Robinson and Myers duo leads Columbia over Payne Tech - Boys basketball recap
Jalen Robinson and Jayden Myers took over the game for Columbia in its 83-72 win over Payne Tech in Maplewood. Robinson went off for 28 points, including five three-pointers, nine assists and six steals while Myers did all his scoring inside the arc for 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shelton Colwell chipped in with 11 points in the victory.
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
No. 1 Delbarton over Princeton Day - Boys Ice Hockey recap
Michael Padula and Timmy Galvin led the way for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, with one goal and three assists each in its 7-0 win over Princeton Day. Nick Faccone was the only multi-goal scorer for Delbarton with two goals. Jack Olsen, Max Pendy and Trip Pendy also recorded goals. Jason Cai made 20 saves for the shutout.
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia
Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double
Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
Hoarle lifts Wall past St. Rose - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Hoarle’s tie-break goal with 52 seconds left gave Wall a 2-1 victory over St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Hoarle and Drew Jarkowsky finished with a goal and an assist for Wall (8-7) and Ethan Rotante made 16 saves. John Inderwies made 34 saves for...
Girls Basketball: Featured coverage, results and links for Monday, Jan. 23
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 2. Montclair Kimberley 38, Science Park 35 - Box Score. Timothy Christian 43, East Brunswick Magnet 25 - Box Score. Perth Amboy Magnet 29, Woodbridge Magnet 27 - Box Score. HCIAL. BelovED Charter 26, McNair 23 - Box Score. Union City 66, St....
