ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap

Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia

Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap

Thomas Cannataro stopped all 33 shots he faced to give Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley a 5-0 win over Tenafly-Cresskill at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The Mustangs (5-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Trevor Rascher and Ryan Kratz before adding three more goals in the third. Jonathan Montana finished with a goal and an assist while Rascher also had an assist.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap

Butler fell to 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands over Hackensack - Girls basketball recap

Lauren Flatt scored 12 points to lead Northern Highlands to a 50-35 victory over Hackensack in Allendale. Cate Weinberger added eight points forNorthern Highlands (14-3) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter which turned into a 16-point advantage by the second half.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap

Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap

Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown dominates Schalick - Girls basketball recap

Talia Battavio poured in 17 points to lead Woodstown to a dominant 54-20 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Shannon Pierman scored 13 points for Woodstown (10-4), who jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 29-15 advantage by halftime. Woodstown allowed just five points in the second half to cruise to victory.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills

Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi over Garfield - Boys basketball recap

Will Ndio scored 21 points in Lodi’s 64-48 victory over Garfield in Garfield. Josue Chicas had 19 points and Jarol Mendez added 10 for Lodi (11-4), which led by five at halftime, then used a 12-4 third quarter to pull away. Garfield falls to 2-14. The N.J. High School...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy