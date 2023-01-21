Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Howell getting healthy, rolls past Watchung Hills for 9th win in last 10 starts
Howell, infected with the injury bug since the first night of the season, is getting healthy and it couldn’t happen at a better time. The Rebels, who appear to finally have all their missing pieces falling back into place, won eight bouts Tuesday night and throttled a solid Watchung Hills team, 52-26, in Farmingdale.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Hopewell Valley defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
John Michael Vlasac scored 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 54-27 in Plainsboro. Hopewell Valley (7-8) took control early as it led 29-6 at halftime before outscoring West Windsor-Plainsboro North 25-21 in the second half. Milan Desai and Kevin Ellis added 11 points. Jahan Kulkarni and...
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia
Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Cannataro stopped all 33 shots he faced to give Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley a 5-0 win over Tenafly-Cresskill at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The Mustangs (5-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Trevor Rascher and Ryan Kratz before adding three more goals in the third. Jonathan Montana finished with a goal and an assist while Rascher also had an assist.
Girls Basketball: Immaculata fends off North Hunterdon in dramatic win
Abby Lawrence hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to give Immaculata the lead in an eventual 55-51 win over North Hunterdon, in Somerville. Lawrence’s three gave Immaculata a two point, 53-51 lead. Just a few seconds later Maddie Babula would ice the game with two free throws.
Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap
Butler fell to 6-8.
Northern Highlands over Hackensack - Girls basketball recap
Lauren Flatt scored 12 points to lead Northern Highlands to a 50-35 victory over Hackensack in Allendale. Cate Weinberger added eight points forNorthern Highlands (14-3) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter which turned into a 16-point advantage by the second half.
Wrestling Photos: McDonough, Allentown defeat Bordentown in thrilling fashion
In the final match of the night, Jack McDonough pinned Jack Runner at 2:26 at 285 pounds, giving Allentown a 40-37 victory over Bordentown in Allentown. Allentown (11-6) started the night strong as Degan Semanchick (106 pounds) and Charles Case (113) won by pin and Connor Urig (120) was victorious by major decision to give Allentown an early 16-0 lead.
Barrett pours in 23 points for Ridge to defeat Montgomery - Boys basketball recap
Troy Barrett starred for Ridge with 23 points and six rebounds in its 71-63 win over Montgomery in Basking Ridge. Nikola Borovicanin added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Ridge, which led 40-31 at halftime. Bradley Feringa chipped in with 12 points and four assists in the victory.
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
Woodstown dominates Schalick - Girls basketball recap
Talia Battavio poured in 17 points to lead Woodstown to a dominant 54-20 victory over Schalick in Woodstown. Shannon Pierman scored 13 points for Woodstown (10-4), who jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 29-15 advantage by halftime. Woodstown allowed just five points in the second half to cruise to victory.
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Lodi over Garfield - Boys basketball recap
Will Ndio scored 21 points in Lodi's 64-48 victory over Garfield in Garfield. Josue Chicas had 19 points and Jarol Mendez added 10 for Lodi (11-4), which led by five at halftime, then used a 12-4 third quarter to pull away. Garfield falls to 2-14.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
