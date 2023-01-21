ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

NJ.com

Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap

Butler fell to 6-8.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap

Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech

Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Lakeland over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap

Ra’Sun Ricks scored a game-high 17 points to lead Lakeland to a victory on the road over Fair Lawn, 57-50. Xavier Alvarado made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points while Noah Pagan added 10 points for Lakeland (7-8), which held a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double

Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia

Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap

Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap

Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap

Andrew Teicher led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Caden Flower sank four 3-pointers in his 15 points as Wayne Valley won at home, 45-34, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (8-9) trailed 21-16 at the half but found a rhythm after the break to pull ahead. Passaic Valley is...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

