Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap
Butler fell to 6-8.
Barrett pours in 23 points for Ridge to defeat Montgomery - Boys basketball recap
Troy Barrett starred for Ridge with 23 points and six rebounds in its 71-63 win over Montgomery in Basking Ridge. Nikola Borovicanin added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Ridge, which led 40-31 at halftime. Bradley Feringa chipped in with 12 points and four assists in the victory.
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Aletha Reynolds lead Bernards over Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap
Aletha Reynolds led with 21 points while nailing three 3-pointers and going six of seven from the line as Bernards won, 50-35, over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Maggie Dolan delivered 18 points and went three of four from the line for Bernards (12-3), which led 25-20 at halftime. Elana Falkenstein...
Hoarle lifts Wall past St. Rose - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Hoarle’s tie-break goal with 52 seconds left gave Wall a 2-1 victory over St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Hoarle and Drew Jarkowsky finished with a goal and an assist for Wall (8-7) and Ethan Rotante made 16 saves. John Inderwies made 34 saves for...
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
Lakeland over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap
Ra’Sun Ricks scored a game-high 17 points to lead Lakeland to a victory on the road over Fair Lawn, 57-50. Xavier Alvarado made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points while Noah Pagan added 10 points for Lakeland (7-8), which held a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double
Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia
Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
Girls Basketball: Butler’s triple-double leads Payne Tech past Newark Tech
Kayla Butler posted a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 steals to lead Payne Tech past Newark Tech 50-31 in Newark. Jordan Owens added 15 points and five rebounds for Payne Tech (7-9) and went 5-5 from the free-throw line. Butler also shot 11-15 from the charity stripe.
Girls Basketball: Immaculata fends off North Hunterdon in dramatic win
Abby Lawrence hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to give Immaculata the lead in an eventual 55-51 win over North Hunterdon, in Somerville. Lawrence’s three gave Immaculata a two point, 53-51 lead. Just a few seconds later Maddie Babula would ice the game with two free throws.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Wayne Valley over Passaic Valley - Boys basketball recap
Andrew Teicher led with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Caden Flower sank four 3-pointers in his 15 points as Wayne Valley won at home, 45-34, over Passaic Valley. Wayne Valley (8-9) trailed 21-16 at the half but found a rhythm after the break to pull ahead. Passaic Valley is...
