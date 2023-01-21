In the blink of an eye, River Dell came out and set the tone on Tuesday night against Ramsey. The Hawks scored the first 10 points of the game and before the end of the first quarter, River Dell led by 14. It was the type of start that showed exactly what this team is capable of. River Dell never really let Ramsey get back into the game after that and walked off the court with a 51-36 road win.

ORADELL, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO