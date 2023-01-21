Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Pizzuti leads Lyndhurst over North Arlington with big double-double
Anthony Pizzuti led the way for Lyndhurst, posting a double-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as it defeated North Arlington 77-51 in Lyndhurst. Matt Slaby also had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists with CJ Baillie adding 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Mayer dished out seven assists with Ricky Pizzuti and Ryan Batista snagging down six rebounds apiece.
Girls basketball: Augustyniak, Mayer lead Lyndhurst past North Arlington
Lexi Augustyniak tallied 14 points and Sam Mayer had 12 to help lead Lyndhurst to a 41-36 win over North Arlington in North Arlington. Kyla Marino chipped in with seven points for Lyndhurst (10-7), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Skyla Acosta led North Arlington (10-5) with 14 points. The...
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
River Dell boys basketball looks like title contender, knocks off Ramsey
In the blink of an eye, River Dell came out and set the tone on Tuesday night against Ramsey. The Hawks scored the first 10 points of the game and before the end of the first quarter, River Dell led by 14. It was the type of start that showed exactly what this team is capable of. River Dell never really let Ramsey get back into the game after that and walked off the court with a 51-36 road win.
Aletha Reynolds lead Bernards over Delaware Valley - Girls basketball recap
Aletha Reynolds led with 21 points while nailing three 3-pointers and going six of seven from the line as Bernards won, 50-35, over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Maggie Dolan delivered 18 points and went three of four from the line for Bernards (12-3), which led 25-20 at halftime. Elana Falkenstein...
West Caldwell Tech over Cedar Grove - Boys basketball recap
Aziz Sutton-Shorter scored a game-high 25 points to lead West Caldwell Tech to a victory on the road over Cedar Grove, 58-47. Joel DeSuze finished with 13 points while Nasir Rauf chipped in seven points for West Caldwell Tech (13-6), which broke a tie after one and swung the momentum with a 20-10 second quarter.
Girls Basketball: Immaculata fends off North Hunterdon in dramatic win
Abby Lawrence hit a three-pointer with under a minute left to give Immaculata the lead in an eventual 55-51 win over North Hunterdon, in Somerville. Lawrence’s three gave Immaculata a two point, 53-51 lead. Just a few seconds later Maddie Babula would ice the game with two free throws.
Boys ice hockey: Pingry earns second straight win over Watchung Hills
Pingry earned a second straight win over Watchung Hills 3-1 in Martinsville after posting a 2-0 shutout against them on Saturday in Warren. On Tuesday, Tyler Kusznier gave Pingry (8-4-1) a 1-0 lead in the first period with assists from Evan Xie and Josh Angel before Brady Sifert equalized for Watchung Hills (3-13-1).
Dagny Slomack leads Newark Academy over Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap
Dagny Slomack sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 29 points, five rebounds and six steals as Newark Academy won, 46-28, over Cedar Grove in Livingston. Slomack scored 18 of her points in the first half as Newark Academy (14-2) jumped out to a 29-9 lead at halftime. Jillian Blanchfield paced...
Hawthorne Christian defeats Butler - Boys basketball recap
Butler fell to 6-8.
Saddle Brook defeats Manchester Regional - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani scored 17 points to lead Saddle Brook past Manchester Regional 47-20 in Saddle Brook. Saddle Brook (12-3) took control early as it led 30-8 at halftime before outscoring Manchester Regional 17-12 in the second half. Saddle Brook also played strong defense as it held Manchester Regional (4-11) to single digits each quarter.
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Howell getting healthy, rolls past Watchung Hills for 9th win in last 10 starts
Howell, infected with the injury bug since the first night of the season, is getting healthy and it couldn’t happen at a better time. The Rebels, who appear to finally have all their missing pieces falling back into place, won eight bouts Tuesday night and throttled a solid Watchung Hills team, 52-26, in Farmingdale.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
Girls basketball: Ryan, Gorczyca carry Westfield past Columbia
Annie Ryan produced 22 points and five steals while Paige Gorczyca had 20 points and seven rebounds as Westfield overwhelmed Columbia 74-57 in Westfield. Catie Carayannopoulos tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while Sara Rooney had eight points and rebounds for Westfield (11-4), which has won eight of its last nine games. Megan Logan chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.
Boys basketball: Simmons powers Paterson Kennedy past Bergen Tech
Z’yaire Simmons finished with a double-double to help lead Paterson Kennedy to a 57-31 win over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Simmons tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds along with seven assists and three steals for Paterson Kennedy (6-7), which has won three of its last four games. Jaden Mason produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists while Jahquin Harrison contributed with nine points. Tyquan Dennis grabbed six rebounds and Miach Pierce had five.
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeats Tenafly-Cresskill - Boys ice hockey recap
Thomas Cannataro stopped all 33 shots he faced to give Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley a 5-0 win over Tenafly-Cresskill at MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The Mustangs (5-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Trevor Rascher and Ryan Kratz before adding three more goals in the third. Jonathan Montana finished with a goal and an assist while Rascher also had an assist.
