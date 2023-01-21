Last semester, Daniela Clements, a first-year nursing major, had an English 101 class that went far beyond writing essays. She was required to complete 8 hours of community engagement with the class’s partner, Nativity Academy at Saint Boniface, a Catholic middle school in Louisville’s Nulu neighborhood serving low-income students. She observed classes, shared her academic experiences with students and volunteered for a family event. Her class assignments were tied to those hands-on experiences, too, as she was asked to think critically about the socio-economic factors that influence Nativity’s work, journal her observations and write a research paper.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO