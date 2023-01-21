ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer announces trio of signings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coach Paul Babba announced three new additions to the Bellarmine University women's soccer team. Midfielder Emma Nicholson and goalkeeper Natalie Schutte have transferred to Bellarmine from the University of Kentucky and Xavier University, respectively, while defender Teagan Douglas joins the Knights after playing her youth soccer in Australia.
bellarmine.edu

Knights to face EKU twice in three days

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—It's "ASUN Conference travel partner week" for the Bellarmine men's basketball team as the Knights will square off twice against Eastern Kentucky University, hosting the Colonels at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Freedom Hall ahead of a Saturday trip to Richmond to play at 7 p.m. in Baptist Health Arena.
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame induction class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University department of athletics is excited to announce that 10 new members and one "Legend" will be inducted into the Bellarmine University Athletic Hall of Fame in March. The late Jack McGetrick, who helped found and was the first-ever head coach of the lacrosse...
bellarmine.edu

More Florida foes await as women's basketball heads to Stetson, FGCU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team is set for a two-game road swing in the Sunshine State as the Knights will head to Stetson for a Thursday night contest before shifting to defending ASUN champion FGCU for a Saturday evening clash. Riding a three-game winning streak,...
bellarmine.edu

Merkle sweeps ASUN Player and Freshman of Week honors for 3rd time

ATLANTA — For the second consecutive edition, Bellarmine's Gracie Merkle (Player; Freshman) and Austin Peay's Shamarre Hale (Newcomer) heard their names called for the ASUN Conference Women's Basketball weekly honors, the league office revealed on Monday afternoon. Merkle took home her third career ASUN Player of the Week award...
bellarmine.edu

Bellarmine classes feature community engagement to foster learning

Last semester, Daniela Clements, a first-year nursing major, had an English 101 class that went far beyond writing essays. She was required to complete 8 hours of community engagement with the class’s partner, Nativity Academy at Saint Boniface, a Catholic middle school in Louisville’s Nulu neighborhood serving low-income students. She observed classes, shared her academic experiences with students and volunteered for a family event. Her class assignments were tied to those hands-on experiences, too, as she was asked to think critically about the socio-economic factors that influence Nativity’s work, journal her observations and write a research paper.
