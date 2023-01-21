Read full article on original website
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state
California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
Lunar New Year massacre: Shooting victim tried to rush recovery to return to work, Newsom says
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - One of the shooting victims in the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park apparently wanted to rush his recovery from Saturday's horrific incident – all because he needed to be back at work, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During a visit to Monterey...
In Depth: Rockhaven Sanitarium
GLENDALE, Calif. - Hal Eisner is joined by Joanna Linkchorst, President of Friends of Rockhaven California; Sen. Anthony Portantino; and psychology professor Vickie Mays to talk about the 100th anniversary of Rockhaven Sanitarium. The facility stands behind a rock wall in a quiet part of the San Gabriel Valley and...
