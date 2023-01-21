ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would impose a new tax on the state's wealthiest residents — even if they've already moved to another part of the country. Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat, last week introduced a bill in the California State Legislature that would impose an extra annual 1.5% tax on those with a "worldwide net worth" above $1 billion, starting as early as January 2024.
In Depth: Rockhaven Sanitarium

GLENDALE, Calif. - Hal Eisner is joined by Joanna Linkchorst, President of Friends of Rockhaven California; Sen. Anthony Portantino; and psychology professor Vickie Mays to talk about the 100th anniversary of Rockhaven Sanitarium. The facility stands behind a rock wall in a quiet part of the San Gabriel Valley and...
