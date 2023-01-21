ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

fox10phoenix.com

Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder

The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
C. Heslop

Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills

PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County

PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE

