PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.

