Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder
The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens
Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who Is the Richest Person In Arizona?
Ernest Garcia II is a billionaire businessman from Arizona who has made his fortune in the automotive industry. Garcia is the founder and CEO of DriveTime Automotive Group, the largest used car dealership chain in the United States.
Arizona led nation for rise in homeless youth in 2022, report shows
Arizona saw the largest increase in the number of homeless youth in the nation last year, at a time when other large states were seeing those numbers decline, according to a recent federal report.
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
fox10phoenix.com
Cold, Cold, Cold: Freeze Warnings in effect in parts of Arizona
Temperatures are dropping across the state, and parts of Arizona can even expect freezing temperatures during the overnight hours. However, that is not keeping people from getting outside on a Monday night. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern California mass shooting sends shockwaves through small coastal town
The shooting at Half Moon Bay, which left seven people dead, happened just days after a deadly mass shooting during a Lunar New Year event in Southern California. Investigators have since released new details surrounding the incident at Half Moon Bay. Reporter Jiovanni Lieggi has more.
A clerical error left a single mom without disability payments. Then an Arizona congressman stepped in to help
MESA, Ariz. — A single mom in Mesa became the victim of government bureaucracy after a clerical error left her without disability pay for six weeks. Laurel Hartmann, a retired auto plant worker, was scheduled to receive a monthly Social Security check for more than $2,000 on December 2.
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
fox10phoenix.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona dealing with even more snow
Parts of Arizona's high country will end the week the same way as it began: with snow. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Comments / 0